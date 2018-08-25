You are here

Clean sweep: Malaysian pilgrims show faith with fight against litter

Malaysian Muslim women pray during Eid al-Adha at a mosque in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on Aug. 22, 2018. Malaysians who participated in this yea's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia have won praises for cleaning up the places they have occupied in Mina before leaving. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)
JEDDAH: Malaysian pilgrims’ good behavior was praised by authorities from Malaysia and Saudi Arabia for contributing to the success of the cleanliness campaign in this year’s Hajj season.

Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman, head of Malaysian Hajj Delegation Mission 1439H told during the launch of the cleanliness campaign in Mina that Malaysian pilgrims exhibited exemplary attitudes toward cleanliness even when faced with adversity.

The cleanliness program was launched with the collaboration between the staff of the Malaysian Hajj pilgrims fund board (Tabung Hajji), Saudi’s Southeast Asia Muassasah and Malaysian Hajj pilgrims in every tent.

Widely known for their well-behaved and disciplined image worldwide, there are 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims this year who participated in the gotong royong or mass-volunteerism during Masha’er between 11, 12 and 13 Zulhijjah.

He revealed that pilgrims picked up rubbish around their tents and lauded that the Malaysian area was the cleanest. Syed Saleh also added that Malaysian pilgrims were patient following a long, unusual storm with strong winds that cause damaged to the tents and power outage on Sunday.

“We want photos and videos of our clean sites to go viral the way photos of Japanese fans cleaning up the stadium after a World Cup match recently in Russia did.”

“The Saudi government always brings up how well behaved our pilgrims are and has accorded us many privileges as a result. The Muassasah has also on its part increased the number of general workers to clean up the toilets, for example,” he added.

The Southeast Asia Muassasah Tewafah is a government agency under the umbrella of Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah Ministry. The agency is responsible for managing pilgrims from Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, in Makkah. With the theme “cleanliness is part of faith,” this is the first time Tabung Hajji has collaborated with Southeast Asia Muassasah, which  led a large-scale cleanliness operation during Masha’er.

Masha’er refers to the colossal movement of pilgrims from all over the world. The procession starts from Makkah to Arafah for wukuf, continue to Muzdalifah for half a night, and then Mina for the stoning ritual. It ends the next day with all pilgrims returning to Makkah.

Syed Salleh said that the cleanliness campaign has a positive impact to the Malaysian Hajj pilgrims, adding that since the Malaysian pilgrims’ journey to Arafah, their tents were very clean.

“I personally witnessed that the Malaysia’s tents in Muzdalifah were very clean in comparison to other tents from other nations; this showed that Malaysian pilgrims can make a change by maintaining cleanliness,” told Syed Salleh.

WHO praises Health Ministry’s ‘exceptional’ work during Hajj

The ministry provided pilgrims with health care through 25 hospitals with a total capacity of 5,000 beds. (SPA)
Updated 16 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

WHO praises Health Ministry’s ‘exceptional’ work during Hajj

Updated 16 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) praised the services provided by the Health Ministry to Hajj pilgrims, and the efforts exerted to care for them and maintain their health.
In a tweet on his official Twitter account, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated the ministry on the successful Hajj season, describing its work as “exceptional.”
Earlier, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that the current Hajj season has been epidemic-free after a large-scale program of health screening and vaccination of pilgrims was carried out.
He revealed that 1.6 million pilgrims were medically screened at entry points.
A further 360,000 Saudi pilgrims were vaccinated against polio and 480,000 Saudi pilgrims were vaccinated against seasonal flu and meningitis.
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal said that the health sector deployed 32,000 health practitioners.
The ministry provided pilgrims with health care through 25 hospitals with a total capacity of 5,000 beds.
The ministry also provided health services through 127 emergency centers, 153 health centers in addition to mobile clinics, highly equipped ambulances and field hospitals.

