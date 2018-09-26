Hijab support group nabs Facebook award

You are here

The group supports women who wear a hijab. (Shutterstock)
  • The Facebook group “Surviving Hijab” is set to receive a Facebook Fellowship Award
  • The group was created by Manal Rostom, the first-ever athlete to compete wearing a Nike Pro Hijab
DUBAI: The Facebook group “Surviving Hijab,” which aims to support women who wear the covering, is set to receive Facebook Fellowship Award, it was announced this week.



Out of more than 6000 applicants, @survivinghijabinitiative was chosen due to its ever-expanding community and positive aim. They will be receiving monetary support to grow and help more hijab-wearing woman around the world.



The social media platform was created by Manal Rostom, the first-ever athlete to compete in a major competition sporting a Nike Pro Hijab.

Manal took to Instagram and wrote: “This is a *HUGE* moment for us as a community that strives to smash stereotypes and break glass ceilings. To every hijabi girl who has been humiliated, denied access to restaurants, pools, hotels and denied jobs — today, this award is for you...To speak up LOUDER, STRONGER and have NO FEAR to stand up for your right…Thank you @Facebook for giving us a voice and for giving us a platform to express ourselves with a mere objective to change the world (sic).”



The Facebook community leadership program was created to inspire and give a platform to community global leaders and support them through monetary means.

