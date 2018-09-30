Russia accuses West of undermining Astana peace talks, begins missile system delivery to Syria
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had said on Monday the system would be delivered to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in two weeks despite strong Israeli and United States objections. A week previously, Moscow had accused Israel of indirectly causing the downing of a Russian military jet in Syria.
“The delivery started already and as President (Vladimir)Putin said, after that incident ... the measures that we will take will be devoted to ensuring 100 percent safety and security of our men,” Lavrov told a news conference at the United Nations.
Russia, along with Iran, has helped Assad recover huge amounts of lost territory in Syria without persuading him to agree to any political reforms. It has also pushed its own talks with Iran and Turkey, known as the Astana process, as UN-led peace negotiations have stalled.
Some diplomats have said the Israeli incident and a Turkish Russian deal to suspend an offensive on the last rebel-held stronghold of Idlib could provide a window to push for the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2254 that covers ending conflict in Syria.
The UN Security Council, which includes Russia and the United States, has mandated UN envoy Staffan de Mistura to get a deal on a new constitution, new elections and a reform of Syria’s governance.
De Mistura’s first task is the formation of a constitutional committee to decide whom to pick. He has said he will select about 50 people, including supporters of the government, the opposition and independents to participate, but so far the Syrian government has rejected the idea.
Meeting in New York on Thursday, foreign ministers from the United States, Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, Britain and Saudi Arabia called on de Mistura to convene the constitutional committee and report back on progress by the end of October.
Lavrov accused the group of trying to undermine the Astana efforts and putting pressure on de Mistura so that they could impose their own resolution of the conflict, describing it as “a grave mistake.”
“This is aimed at undermining all that was done at Astana process and not the fact the Syrians decide what country they are going to live in but the architecture agreed on by foreign powers,” Lavrov said. (Reporting By John Irish and Michelle Nichols; additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Grant McCool)
We have almost won the war, Assad minister boasts at UN
- Assad regime’s foreign minister Walid pledged that Syria would be free from all “illegitimate” foreign troops
- Syrian opposition spokesman says any military solution “would not take us anywhere and not bring Syria back to life”
JEDDAH: Syria’s “battle against terrorism is almost over” after more than seven years of civil war, the Assad regime’s Foreign Minister Walid Al-Moallem told the UN on Saturday .
He pledged that Syria would be free from all “illegitimate” foreign troops, again rejected international investigations that found Damascus had used chemical weapons during the conflict, and called on all refugees to return home, which he said was a priority for his government.
Bahia Mardini, founder of Syrian House, an organization that helps Syrians in the UK, told Arab News Syria’s future could not be built without accountability, and the torment of the Syrians could not be ended without the application of international law.
The Assad regime denied all the accusations that had been proved by the international community, she said. “Major powers have stressed that Bashar Assad’s regime is responsible for the use of chemical weapons and everything that happens in Syria.”
The criminals “must not escape punishment and the regime must pay for its actions,” she said.
Syrian opposition spokesman Yahya Al-Aridi told Arab News any military solution “would not take us anywhere and not bring Syria back to life.”
“A clear push on the part of the US for finding a real solution and getting Iran and Daesh out of Syria” was required, he said.
Meanwhile, the opposition group Jaysh Al-Izza on Saturday rejected the agreement between Russia and Turkey for a demilitarized zone in Idlib province.