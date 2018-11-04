Sacked Sri Lankan PM’s residence becomes symbol of power struggle
Thousands of loyalists from across the country are camped out at the Temple Trees residence in Colombo, a colonial-era bungalow where Ranil Wickremesinghe has been holed up since his shock dismissal more than a week ago.
Day and night they top up coconut oil lamps and keep jasmine-perfumed incense sticks burning in the 5,000-capacity banquet hall — usually reserved for state dinners and VIP weddings — while the 69-year-old plots his next move.
President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe on October 26 but he has refused to accept the decision or to leave the residence so former strongman leader Mahinda Rajapaksa — who was named in his place — can move in.
S.M. Faheed, a 73-year-old diehard supporter of Wickremesinghe’s United National Party (UNP), vowed to stay there until the constitutional crisis is resolved.
“I will not leave until Ranil is given the PM’s chair,” Faheed said. “We are here to support him and make sure no one tries to throw him out of Temple Trees.”
“If I have to, I will stay here till I die.”
Wickremesinghe has asked lawmakers to vote to decide between him and Rajapaksa and end the crisis, but parliament has been suspended since his sacking.
“If I win... (Rajapaksa) must stand down. If he wins, I will leave Temple Trees and move away,” Wickremesinghe told AFP on Friday.
But he will have trouble convincing his followers to give way.
Shakuntala Devi traveled 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the Tamil city of Jaffna in the north of the country to join the crowd that grows each day.
Volunteers bring meals to Devi and others while Buddhist monks chant prayers that are broadcast on a public address system within the premises.
Devi said she wanted to show solidarity after Wickremesinghe’s government built 5,000 homes for people like her who were displaced by the civil war that ended in 2009.
“I came to show my gratitude to the prime minister,” she said.
Another protester who gave her name as Sandya said: “We want to tell Sirisena: If you have any shame, call parliament and let our leader take back his seat.”
Others in the huge crowd echoed her views, with one person saying Sri Lanka had “become the laughing stock of the world.”
“Sirisena is the most ungrateful man. May he be cursed and be struck by lightning,” said Jayanthi Jayewardena, an elderly supporter.
Sirisena won the presidency from Rajapaksa in 2015 with the help of Wickremesinghe and his UNP. The two formed a coalition, but have since fallen out badly.
Matters came to a head with the sacking, which Wickremesinghe acknowledged had surprised him.
Sirisena has cut Wickremesinghe’s official bodyguard retinue and pool of limousines. A depleted plain clothes contingent now keeps watch over the residence while a private cleaning company has also been hired.
A few police commandos in camouflage uniform can also be seen.
Legislators loyal to Wickremesinghe keep up back-to-back press conferences at the residence which has become the center of media attention, with crowds mobbing visiting politicians and asking for selfies.
In comparison Rajapaksa has remained low-key, quietly organizing a campaign to win over MPs to support him when parliament eventually meets.
Huge sums have allegedly been offered to potential defectors and some lawmakers have already left the UNP.
Wickremesinghe, who has been speaking to local and foreign journalists while conducting talks with allies, said he was concerned that the power struggle could degenerate into street violence.
“There can be trouble in the country if this goes on,” he said.
“We will be calling on our people not to resort to violence... but you don’t know what arises in a situation like this. A few desperate people can start off a bloodbath.”
Pakistani porters: the unsung masters of the mountains
- While foreign climbers have won plaudits for their feats, Ali and his colleagues are overlooked, even among the mountaineering community
- Mountaineering experts agree there is a disparity and believe the Pakistani workers should be better trained and supported by the government
SHIMSHAL, Pakistan: He is the only man ever to have scaled K2 three times, but Fazal Ali’s achievements have gone largely unrecognized, like those of many of his fellow porters who risk life and limb on Pakistan’s highest peaks.
As one of the few elite porters in the country specializing in high-altitude expeditions, the 40-year-old has spent nearly two decades on Pakistan’s deadliest slopes — plotting routes, lugging kit and cooking for paying clients.
At 8,611 meters (28,251 feet), K2 is not quite as high as Mount Everest, which stands at 8,848 meters. But its technical challenges have earned it the nickname “the Savage Mountain” and dozens have lost their lives on its treacherous, icy flanks.
Ali conquered K2 in 2014, 2017 and 2018 — all without additional oxygen.
“He is the only climber with this achievement,” said Eberhard Jurgalski from Guinness World Records.
While foreign climbers have won plaudits for their feats, Ali and his colleagues are overlooked, even among the mountaineering community.
“I am happy,” Ali told AFP. “But I am also heartbroken because my feat will never be truly appreciated.”
He is one of many high-altitude porters who work on foreign expeditions to northern Pakistan, a remote region that is home to three of the highest mountain ranges in the world, the Himalayas, the Karakoram and the Hindu Kush.
Chosen for their endurance and knowledge of the extremely difficult terrain, the porters trace the route for climbers and fix ropes for their ascent. They also carry food and supplies on their backs and pitch their clients’ tents.
However, once the mountaineers return home, the porters — indispensable during expeditions — often feel forgotten.
“When they arrive, they are full of goodwill, they make many promises,” Ali said. “But once they’ve achieved their goals, they forget everything.”
One incident in particular left Ali with a bitter taste in his mouth: he arrived at the summit of K2 with a Western mountaineer, but instead of taking a picture together, she posed alone with a flag in her hand.
“She ordered us to take a picture and stay at a distance,” he said, adding the episode led to a dispute between the climber and a Nepali porter who was also there.
Ali, like many Pakistani high-altitude porters, was born in the remote Shimshal Valley in the country’s north, near the Chinese border.
Home to just 140 families, Ali’s village has produced many of the country’s greatest mountaineers, including Rajab Shah, the first Pakistani to scale all five 8,000-meter peaks in the country.
Rehmatullah Baig, who conquered K2 in 2014 while taking vital geographical measurements and installing a weather station, also hails from Shimshal and shares Ali’s resentment.
“I should be happy, but I’m not,” he said.
“If I were recognized, if the mountaineers from... Pakistan were recognized, or if they enjoyed a bit of recognition or financial assistance, they would climb all the 8,000-meter peaks of the world,” he said.
Baig’s father was the first from Shimshal to pursue the deadly pursuit of mountaineering, but he now tells his children not to follow in his footsteps.
A major source of resentment among Ali and his colleagues is their belief that they are treated worse than their Nepali counterparts.
In the event of an accident, Pakistani porters are rarely entitled to helicopter rescues by their employers.
In Nepal, local guides are eligible for approximately $12,700 in life insurance from the government, after mountain workers successfully lobbied for an increase following an avalanche in 2014 that killed 16 sherpas on Mount Everest.
High-altitude porters in Pakistan meanwhile are lucky to get life insurance policies worth $1,500, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan.
Mountaineering experts agree there is a disparity and believe the Pakistani workers should be better trained and supported by the government.
German mountaineer Christiane Fladt, who wrote a book on Shimshal, says the Pakistani porters “should organize themselves in a union in order to put stress on their financial demands.”
In 2008, two Shimshal porters were among 11 people who died on the same day in the worst disaster to hit K2.
One of them, Fazal Karim, fell alongside the French mountaineer Hugues d’Aubarede as they descended from the summit. Karim’s body was never found.
His widow, Hajji Parveen, said she tried her best to dissuade him from going on an expedition.
“I told him, ‘We have a good life here and we have enough to live’, but he did not listen to me,” she said softly.
Karim was a skilled worker, owner of a sawmill in the village, where he had also opened a shop for his wife. After his disappearance, his widow had to sell the mill to finance the education of their children.
According to Parveen, neither the expedition company nor the foreign mountaineers on the trip gave her any assistance.
Now her eldest, who is studying in Karachi, wants to become a porter like his father.
“He talks about it every time he comes home and says he wants to be like his father. But we scold him because we hate the mountain: it’s useless, nothing at all.”