You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon celebrates independence without a government
﻿

Lebanon celebrates independence without a government

A man holds a Lebanese flag during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Updated 21 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

Lebanon celebrates independence without a government

  • The Lebanese people celebrated the 75th anniversary of their country’s independence on Wednesday
  • President Michel Aoun gives a speech in a national address
Updated 21 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

BEIRUT: The Lebanese people celebrated the 75th anniversary of their country’s independence on Wednesday. On the eve of the traditional military parade in the heart of Beirut, President Michel Aoun told the Lebanese people in a national address that “to be an independent nation, the homeland needs to be the master of its decisions and its land, and to be able to say ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ in all issues relating to its national affairs.”
President Aoun’s speech came as hopes of forming a new government in Lebanon faded in light of Hezbollah’s insistence on the need to represent its six Sunni MPs in the government and the refusal of Saad Hariri, the prime minister-designate, to accept this demand.
The president reminded the Lebanese that “the interference of external elements costs us the ability to decide, wastes the essence of independence, and places sovereignty in danger.”
He stressed that “differences should not be over the homeland, but over politics, and my call today to all officials, political factions and sects is to discard our differences and highlight the sense of responsibility toward the people, who are fed up by the indifference of the decision-makers to their fears and broken dreams. It is our duty to reassure them about their future and to work hard to save our country economically, socially and morally.”
He said that “the crisis of forming a government is not unique and Lebanon has lived through it before. It may happen in other deep-rooted countries too, but it is costing us precious time and preventing the possibilities of production.”
Aoun stressed that “the independence and sovereignty of the homeland must remain outside the equation of opposition and loyalty, and outside the scope of a power struggle.”
He promised “not to be lenient in the face of corruption and corrupt people. We will not back down on promises of reform, sustainable development and job creation for our youth.”
President Aoun also talked about the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, saying that “there are those who are hindering their return to their country for hidden reasons, whether by talking about voluntary return and using all means of encouragement and intimidation to push the displaced to choose to stay where they are, or try to link the issue to a political solution.”

Topics: Lebanon Middle East Beirut

Related

0
Middle-East
Lebanon’s economy faces stark choice: Reform or collapse
0
Middle-East
Lebanon can’t waste more time on government formation — Aoun

Atomic watchdog: Iran sticking to nuclear deal amid new US sanctions

Updated 22 November 2018
Reuters
0

Atomic watchdog: Iran sticking to nuclear deal amid new US sanctions

Updated 22 November 2018
Reuters
0

VIENNA: Iran is implementing its side of its nuclear deal with major powers, the UN atomic watchdog policing the pact reaffirmed on Thursday, two weeks after the latest wave of reimposed US sanctions against Tehran took effect.
President Donald Trump said in May he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 nuclear deal for reasons including Iran’s influence on the wars in Syria and Yemen and its ballistic missile program, none of which are covered by the pact.
Germany, France and Britain have been scrambling to prevent a collapse of the deal, under which international sanctions against Tehran were lifted in exchange for strict limits being placed on Iran’s nuclear activities.
Many Western companies have canceled plans to do business with Iran for fear of breaching the sanctions Washington has put back in place. That has raised fears that Iran will breach the deal’s nuclear limits, which are designed to keep it a year away from being able to build a nuclear weapon if it chose to.
“Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Yukiya Amano told a quarterly meeting of his agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors.
The JCPOA is the official name of the nuclear accord.
“It is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments,” he added, confirming the findings of a confidential report to IAEA member states last week.
Amano did not comment on the broader impact of US sanctions, the latest round of which took effect on Nov. 5. Iran has warned it could scrap the deal if signatories France, Britain and Germany and their allies fail to preserve the economic benefits promised by its terms.
The European powers have been working on setting up a so-called special-purpose vehicle that would act as a kind of clearing house matching Iranian exports with EU exports in what amounts to a barter arrangement to circumvent US sanctions.
But the countries they have approached to host it have declined, diplomats say, delaying the project and deepening doubt as to whether Europeans can counteract the bulk of US sanctions targeting oil and other vital sources of income.

Topics: nuclear Iran IAEA

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran nuclear accord failure would be ‘great loss’, IAEA chief says
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

Latest updates

Libyan wealth fund to hire auditors in push to unfreeze assets
0
Lebanon celebrates independence without a government
0
Atomic watchdog: Iran sticking to nuclear deal amid new US sanctions
0
Nissan board sacks Ghosn as chairman — media reports
0
Abu Dhabi’s IPIC files lawsuit against Goldman Sachs, others over 1MDB case
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.