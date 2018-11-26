Search form

You are here

  • Home
  • Peace talks continue in Sweden, despite Houthi attempts to obstruct
﻿

Peace talks continue in Sweden, despite Houthi attempts to obstruct

Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

Peace talks continue in Sweden, despite Houthi attempts to obstruct

Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Spokesperson for the Arab Coalition fighting to support the legitimate government in Yemen said efforts are continuing regarding peace negotiations in Sweden, despite efforts by the Houthi militia to block them.
Col. Turki Al-Maliki was speaking during a weekly press conference in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Julia Roberts backs London store selling presents for refugees

Updated 12 min 28 sec ago
0

Julia Roberts backs London store selling presents for refugees

Updated 12 min 28 sec ago
0
LONDON: A pop-up charity shop backed by Julia Roberts has opened in London, letting shoppers buy food, clothing and even schooling for refugees around the world.
The ‘Choose Love’ store, run by the Help Refugees charity, opened just off the capital’s Carnaby Street — with a second one due to follow on West Broadway, New York on Tuesday.
“You come in and you buy the blanket or the life jacket and you leave with nothing, but just have a real feeling of warmth and love,” said Josie Naughton, the charity’s chief executive.
’Help Refugees’ said all the money raised there would go to refugees — as the shop space was given free of charge and the staff were volunteers.
“Pretty Woman” star Roberts has helped by wearing a ‘Choose Love’ T-shirt at red carpet events and posting footage of her modelling it on social media.
The London store, which will open until January, raised more than 750,000 pounds ($963,000) in its debut last year.

Latest updates

Julia Roberts backs London store selling presents for refugees
0
Peace talks continue in Sweden, despite Houthi attempts to obstruct
0
Saudi-led coalition to issue permits for aid delivery in Yemen
0
Suspected US drone strike kills 6 Al-Qaeda fighters in Yemen
0
Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank uses blockchain to sell sukuk in secondary market
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.