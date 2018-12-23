You are here

'Under the table': Cambodia's surrogate mothers risk jail for Chinese couples

A Cambodian woman rides with packs of vegetables transported on a motorbike along a street in Phnom Penh on December 17, 2018. (AFP)
This file photo taken on June 25, 2018 shows Cambodian women (C), who were arrested for their alledged involvement in an illegal surrogacy business, outside a Phnom Penh municipal court. (AFP)
AFP
  For women able to carry babies without detection, they are moved to either Thailand or China to give birth, Everingham said
AFP
PHNOM PENH: Pregnant and scared, Yin hides in a house on the outskirts of Phnom Penh — one of an untold number of Cambodian surrogate mothers risking jail time for lucrative payouts from Chinese clients.
The end of China’s one-child policy has driven desperate couples too old to bring a baby to term to poorer countries in the Mekong region, where a “womb-for-rent” industry is brushing up against legal barriers.
Cambodia banned commercial surrogacy in 2016 but still has brokers — and eligible young women — skirting the ban for a price.
Yin, 24, was offered $9,000 by a Cambodian intermediary to carry a Chinese couple’s baby, a fortune for her rice-farming family in rural Kampong Thom province, three hours from the capital.
“I hesitated at first because I was afraid of how the girls in my village would look at me,” Yin, who did not want to give her real name for fear of being discovered, told AFP.
With money scarce, she agreed and was moved to a house in Phnom Penh to live with other women who underwent the same process.
China — with more than 90 million women eligible for a second offspring after the one-child policy was eased — forbids commercial surrogacy, driving couples yearning for a biological child to Southeast Asian countries where the practice is poorly regulated.
But a string of high-profile controversies in Thailand, including custody tussles and a case of a couple accused of abandoning their baby after it was born with Down Syndrome, prompted the country’s junta to ban it in 2015.
Parents immediately looked across the border to Cambodia, but the government swiftly banned it a year later, worried that women in financial straits could face exploitation.

Industry watchers eagerly wait for legislation in Cambodia that could eventually regulate surrogacy and protect the women and children from becoming victims of trafficking.
Meanwhile, a network of Cambodian and international intermediaries persists in the shadows, with raids and arrests revealing the scale of the demand.
Experts say couples are willing to pay between $40,000 and $100,000 to have a child, while the surrogate mother typically gets $10,000 to $15,000.
Mariam Kukunashvili had a surrogacy agency in Cambodia before the ban, and said there are more than 100 Chinese or other Asian agencies still operating.
She said more regulation, not outright bans, is needed.
“Banning allows (the) industry to run under the table,” Kukunashvili, director of Georgia-based New Life Global Network, told AFP.
She added that the Cambodian and Thai governments were putting the young surrogates’ fate in the hands of “complete strangers.”
Critics also say that authorities unfairly place blame on the women instead of recruiters when they are caught.
This year, more than 40 surrogate mothers in two different cases were arrested in Phnom Penh and charged with human trafficking.
In one case, 32 pregnant women were allowed bail once they promised under threat of imprisonment “not to give up” the babies.
“These women are victims of unethical agents and if illiterate, are unlikely to even understand the ban in place in Cambodia,” said Sam Everingham, director of Australian non-profit Families Through Surrogacy.

For women able to carry babies without detection, they are moved to either Thailand or China to give birth, Everingham said, adding that hospital staff in China can be bribed to issue a birth certificate in the name of the intended mother.
Authorities are working to raise awareness about the ban and its repercussions, especially among vulnerable garment workers in factories throughout Cambodia, said Chou Bun Eng, vice president of the national anti-human trafficking committee.
“We are worried the movement (to recruit them) from factories could be spread if there is no prevention,” she told AFP, explaining that women who were caught as surrogate mothers in the past had been factory workers.
Still she advocates a hard stance against those who run afoul of the law, including the women, who are often impoverished and trying to earn money for their families.
“It is an illegal business and if they still risk doing it, they will face the law.”
Four months pregnant, Yin is growing increasingly nervous about her role in the clandestine operation.
Well into her second trimester, she has a new worry — traveling to a foreign country.
“Another agent explained to me that I should continue my pregnancy in China,” she said. “He said it is better for my safety and my baby’s.”

Topics: Cambodia surrogacy

Melania Trump's red topiary trees a hit at Christmas parties

AP
  • The trees were among several new ideas the Trumps introduced this holiday season
  • Trump also did fewer official photo ops and largely froze out the press during a four-week stretch of 21 holiday parties
AP
WASHINGTON: Melania Trump’s cranberry topiary trees may have left some of her critics seeing red, but they turned out to be a Christmas hit — one of several new ideas the Trumps introduced this holiday season.
In a four-week stretch of 21 holiday parties, the president also did fewer official photo ops and largely froze out the press. But in time-honored tradition, though, politicos still used the celebrations to squeeze in some last-minute deal-making.
Many of the soirees unfolded under the threat of a partial government shutdown that took effect Saturday.
A stalemate with Congress over Trump’s demand for $5 billion to build a wall on the US-Mexico border forced Trump to delay his plan to shift the merrymaking to his Florida estate on Friday. He remained in Washington while his wife and son, Barron, flew to Palm Beach without him.
The red trees featured on a green carpet along the East Wing colonnade turned out to be quite the attraction: Pedestrian traffic jams formed as Trump’s many party guests clamored to be photographed in front of the unusual holiday landscape.
“Every single person that came through the East Wing stopped for a photo,” said conservative commentator Paris Dennard, a recent guest.
Armstrong Williams, another conservative commentator, tweeted photos of himself posing along the red-tree-lined hallway during a reception.
“I thought it was just classy,” he said. “Great for photos.”
Trump and the first lady on Wednesday hosted the final two parties of the season, where guests feasted on lamb chops, shrimp and potato latkes along with a dessert bar that included lemon tart, coconut cake and Christmas cookies. Champagne and egg nog flowed freely.
Guests said the affairs amounted to festive reunions largely devoid of overt political talk while folks who’d been out of touch spent time catching up.
Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump national security aide, called the atmosphere a “true celebration of America’s Judeo-Christian heritage and our oldest traditions.”
He added via email that guests talked about “how good it is to have the White House occupied by a man and woman who love this country and the importance for Conservatives to be ‘Happy Warriors’ as President Reagan told us.”
“Having a great time at the Whitehouse (cq) Christmas Party!” said the caption former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus added to a photo he tweeted of himself and outgoing Chief of Staff John Kelly. Kelly succeeded Priebus just six months into the new administration. Now Kelly is set to depart at the end of December after a topsy-turvy 18-month stint as Oval Office gatekeeper.
Other notables who attended include “Six Million Dollar Man” Lee Majors, Trump supporters Diamond and Silk and professional soccer player Wayne Rooney.
Largely absent from the festivities this year was the traditional opportunity for guests to have a picture taken with Trump and his wife, a time-consuming process that requires the president and first lady to stand for hours, grinning, posing and making small talk with hundreds of guests, some of whom they hardly know.
Trump retained the photo tradition for members of the US Secret Service, law enforcement and the military, as well as staff who work in the residence, according to a White House official who declined to be identified discussing details of the private receptions.
Except for a pair of Hanukkah receptions in the East Room, many of the holiday receptions took place in the Grand Foyer, the open area on the State Floor across from the Blue Room.
The parties had a certain rhythm: A tuxedo-clad Trump and the first lady, who has worn a variety of white, black and green gowns, descended the red-carpeted staircase hand-in-hand from their second-floor residence. Trump made roughly 10 minutes of welcoming remarks before inviting his wife to speak. They then mingled and posed for some informal photos before going back upstairs.
Williams said he saw “warmth” between the couple.
“You watch that body language. She was really happy. And she was really happy to be with him,” Williams said, adding that the president’s remarks were “upbeat.”
The parties also offered job-searching opportunities for some of those on the hunt.
Trump, for example, needs to find a new Interior secretary and he’s got a class of soon-to-be unemployed members of Congress to choose from if he wants.
Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., who lost his re-election, is one such member said to be interested in the job. Denham attended Saturday’s Congressional Ball at the White House.
Left off the holiday schedule was the annual party for the White House press corps. Trump’s sour relations with journalists who cover him and the administration peaked last month after the White House revoked a CNN correspondent’s press pass. But the White House quickly reinstated the pass after a federal judge ordered it.
As an alternative, the White House said it has been arranging tours for reporters and their families who have asked to see the decorations.

Topics: Melania Trump Christmas

