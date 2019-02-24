You are here

  • Home
  • Women take Catholic bishops to task at Vatican abuse summit
﻿

Women take Catholic bishops to task at Vatican abuse summit

This photo taken and handout by the Vatican Media on February 23, 2019 shows Pope Francis (3rdL), summit moderator, Italian priest Federico Lombardi (2ndL), cardinals and bishops (Front, R, Rear) attending at the Vatican the third day of a global child protection summit for reflections on the sex abuse crisis within the Catholic Church. (AFP)
Updated 59 sec ago
AP
0

Women take Catholic bishops to task at Vatican abuse summit

  • A man and a woman who were sexually abused by priests as young people also addressed Catholic leaders, saying the trauma they suffered has haunted them ever since
  • Openibo was one of only a handful of women invited to the meeting, and she used her time at the podium to shame the church leadership for their silence in the face of such crimes
Updated 59 sec ago
AP
0

VATICAN CITY: A prominent Nigerian nun blasted the culture of silence that has long kept clergy sexual abuse hidden in the Catholic Church, telling Catholic leaders Saturday that they must transparently admit their mistakes to restore trust among the faithful.
A Mexican journalist followed up, telling the bishops and others at Pope Francis’ abuse summit that their collective failure to report abuse and inform their flocks about predator priests made them complicit in the crimes.
In between those admonitions, a German cardinal admitted that church files about abusers had been destroyed, victims were silenced and church procedures were ignored — all in an attempt to keep the scandal under wraps.
Sister Veronica Openibo, Mexican correspondent Valentina Alazraki and German Cardinal Reinhard Marx delivered powerful speeches to nearly 190 church leaders on the third day of Pope Francis’ four-day tutorial on preventing abuse and protecting children.
The first two days focused on the responsibility of church leaders in tending to their flocks, and how they must be held accountable when they fail to properly protect young people from predator priests. Saturday was dedicated to issues of transparency and breaking the code of silence.
And it was dominated by women.
Openibo was one of only a handful of women invited to the meeting, and she used her time at the podium to shame the church leadership for their silence in the face of such crimes.
“How could the clerical church have kept silent, covering these atrocities?” she asked. “We must acknowledge that our mediocrity, hypocrisy and complacency have brought us to this disgraceful and scandalous place we find ourselves as a church.”
Alazraki, the longtime Vatican correspondent for Mexico’s Televisa, challenged the leaders to decide whether they are on the side of the priests accused of abuse and those who cover up the crimes, or the victims.
“We have decided which side to be on,” she said, warning that unless they side with victims “journalists, who seek the common good, will be your worst enemies.”
Marx called for a redefinition of the Vatican’s legal code of secrecy and for the publication of statistics about cleric sex abuse. He said such transparency would be a first step toward restoring trust with the faithful.
Francis demanded that the conference be held to impress on church leaders that sex abuse isn’t just a problem confined to a few countries, but the whole church. He did so after he botched a case of cover-up in Chile and after the scandal exploded in the US, sparking a crisis of confidence in the Catholic hierarchy.
Survivors who have gathered in Rome to protest marched toward the Vatican shouting “Zero tolerance!“
Among them was Alberto Athie of Mexico, one of the original accusers of the pedophile founder of the Legion of Christ, the Rev. Marcial Maciel. The decades-long cover-up of Maciel’s well-documented crimes has been a stain on the legacy of St. John Paul II.
“To protect the abusers means ‘Don’t say it to the authorities, don’t say it to the parents, don’t say it,’” Athie said.
In her speech, Openibo, the superior of the Society of the Holy Child Jesus religious order, recalled the Oscar-winning film “Spotlight,” based on the Boston Globe’s prize-winning expose of clergy abuse and cover-up that sparked the explosion of cases coming to light in the US in 2002.
It was at least the second time that the film has been referenced positively during the summit — evidence of a radical change in attitude at the Vatican toward media exposes of sex abuse.
She also told African and Asian church leaders they must no longer justify their silence about sexual violence by claiming that poverty and conflict are more serious issues.
“This storm will not pass by,” she warned them.
She called for talks on controversial issues to address the scandal, including lay participation in the selection of bishops, whether seminaries for young boys are really healthy and why elderly abusers aren’t dismissed from the clergy.
Openibo also praised “Brother Francis” for his honesty in admitting he had erred in an abuse cover-up case in Chile last year. Francis had defended a bishop accused of witnessing and ignoring the abuse of a notorious predator, accusing the victims of “slander.”
“I admire you, Brother Francis, for taking time as a true Jesuit, to discern and be humble enough to change your mind, to apologize and take action — an example for all of us,” Openibo said.
Alazraki, who has covered the Vatican since the pontificate of Pope Paul VI, urged greater transparency and offered advice about the growing revelations of nuns who have been sexually abused by priests and bishops.
“I would like that, on this occasion, the church play offense and not defense, as has happened in the case of the abuse of minors,” she told the gathering. “It could be a great opportunity for the church to take the initiative and be on the forefront of denouncing these abuses, which are not only sexual but abuses of power.”
A man and a woman who were sexually abused by priests as young people also addressed Catholic leaders, saying the trauma they suffered has haunted them ever since. The man, speaking at a penitential liturgy Saturday night, said sexual abuse is the greatest humility anyone can suffer:
“You realize you cannot defend yourself against the strength of your oppressor. You cannot escape. You must endure it,” he said.
The woman, addressing the summit Friday night, said she had wanted to tell them about her childhood.
“But there’s no point, because when I was 11 years old, a priest from my parish destroyed my life. Since then I, who loved coloring books and doing somersaults on the grass, have not existed,” she said.
They were not identified to protect their privacy.
Participants seemed to appreciate the lessons of the summit.
“Everybody is on the same page now: that this is a crime that must be tackled,” said Bishop Augustine Obiora Akubeze, president of the Nigerian Bishops Conference.
Panama Archbishop Jose Domingo Ulloa Mendieta was looking forward to Francis’ final speech on Sunday.
“This is a time to reflect, to find more awareness on the gravity of minors’ abuse,” he said. “What we hope most for is that tomorrow, during conclusions, that the Holy Father will give us concrete guidelines to follow.”

Topics: Italy Vatican sex abuse Cardinals

Related

0
World
3,677 sex abuse cases in German Catholic Church, study finds
0
World
French cardinal to go on trial over child abuse cover up

Nigeria’s president and main rival confident as polls close

Voters gather to vote in Maiduguri on February 23, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 13 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
0

Nigeria’s president and main rival confident as polls close

  • Suspected militants attacked Geidam town in northeastern Yobe state on Saturday forcing people to flee
Updated 13 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
0

ABUJA/MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: Nigeria began counting votes in Saturday’s closely-fought presidential election although the electoral commission extended voting in some places where polling stations opened late or ballot machines malfunctioned.
President Muhammadu Buhari and his main challenger, businessman Atiku Abubakar, both said they were confident of victory when casting their ballots in an election which was already delayed by a week due to logistical problems.
The vote in Africa’s biggest economic power is too close to call, with the outcome hinging on which man voters trust most to revamp an economy still struggling from a 2016 recession.
Buhari, a former military ruler who is seeking a second elected term faces Atiku, a former vice president who has pledged to expand the role of the private sector in Africa’s most populous nation and top oil producer.
They lead a field of more than 70 candidates in an election which was postponed last Saturday just hours before it was due to begin.
On Saturday, voting had been completed in some areas and the counting of ballots was taking place, Reuters witnesses said.
“The Independent National Electoral Commission is generally satisfied with the process and the procedures for the conduct of these present elections,” INEC official Festus Okoye told reporters in the capital, Abuja.
But he said there had been challenges related to the delayed start of voting in some polling stations and INEC had extended hours in the places affected.
Voting officially began at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) and was due to close at 2 p.m. Okoye said 68 percent of polling units had opened by 10 a.m.
Okoye said INEC was investigating reports of attempts to steal electoral material in Lagos state and the southeastern state of Anambra, as well as violence in the oil-rich southern state of Rivers.
Problems related to malfunctioning voter card machines were mostly resolved, he added.

TERRORIST ATTACK
In the northeast, where radical insurgents have waged a decade-long war, blasts were heard in Maiduguri, state capital of Borno state, shortly before polls were due to open. In neighboring Yobe state, residents in the town of Geidam fled an attack around the same time.
A group called Daesh West Africa Province, an off-shoot of Boko Haram, claimed it had carried out an attack in Maiduguri. Boko Haram had warned people not to vote.
Army spokesman Col. Sagir Musa earlier said there had not been any attack on Maiduguri, but there had been an exercise by the military. He called the Geidam attack “futile” and said there were no casualties.
Buhari, who voted in his hometown of Daura in the northern state of Katsina, said: “I will congratulate myself, I’m going to be the winner,” when asked by reporters if he would congratulate his rival, should Atiku win.
Atiku cast his ballot in the eastern Adamawa state.
“I am impressed by the turnout of the people,” he told reporters.
“I look forward to a successful transition.”

DELAYS
Some of the country’s 72.8 million eligible voters were frustrated by delays.
Kingsley Moghalu, a presidential candidate for the Young Progressives Party, said he had only managed to vote at noon in the southeastern state of Anambra. He said polls opened two hours late and machines were not working.
“If as a presidential candidate my polling unit can be treated in this manner, I can imagine what a lot of Nigerians are going through in many parts of the country,” he said.
Other voters echoed his concerns.
“I’ve been to 10 polling units today. I’ve been redirected many times,” said Victor Kanoba, a voter in Lagos.
John Tomaszewski, an observer with the joint US National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute delegation, said delays had been expected given the challenge of getting materials to the polling stations in time.
“Logistics weren’t properly managed despite the postponement of the polls,” said Idayat Hassan, director of Abuja-based think-tank Center for Democracy and Development.
However, in Lagos’ business district Victoria Island, Reginald Anthony, 45, who runs a transport business, said: “We are seeing a transparent election, everything is open for everyone to see.”
After voting in the northern Kano state, Hadisa Hayatu, a 38-year old housewife, said: “I voted for Buhari because he has assured us that he is going to build on what he has done on security and other issues.”
An Atiku supporter in Kano, stylist Laurie Isaac, 27, said: “We need change. I need more work. I need my salary to increase.”

Topics: Nigeria Abuja

Related

Update 0
World
Delays, threats, attacks fail to deter Nigerian voters
0
World
Boko Haram displaced feel forgotten amid Nigeria election fever

Latest updates

Women take Catholic bishops to task at Vatican abuse summit
0
Nigeria’s president and main rival confident as polls close
0
Illegal immigration, refugees top Arab-EU Summit agenda
0
Harry and Meghan in Morocco on last official trip before birth
0
Manafort ‘brazenly violated the law’ for years, says US special counsel Mueller
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.