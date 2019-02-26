You are here

Saudi landmines project clears 1,371 Houthi devices

A team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributes food baskets in Yemen’s Saada governorate on Monday. (SPA)
MASAM aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. (SPA)
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
Saudi landmines project clears 1,371 Houthi devices

  • KSRelief serves 4,112 Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM) in Yemen extracted 14 anti-personnel mines, 625 anti-vehicle mines, 67 explosive devices and 665 unexploded ordnance — totaling 1,371 mines — during three weeks of February.
A total of 44,743 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. An estimated 1 million mines have been planted by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias in Yemen over the past three years claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
MASAM aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to intimidate and terrorize civilians.
The vast number of landmines continues to pose a threat to the lives of Yemeni people.
Aid programs
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) and the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) have organized an event to showcase aid provisions for Yemeni civilians, provided by the Kingdom.
It will be hosted by KSRelief chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, with officials from other regional states such as the UAE, as well as the UN, the World Food Programme and various charities also in attendance.
On Monday, KSRelief announced it had distributed 1,700 cartons of dates in the Yemeni port city of Mukalla, providing food for over 10,000 people.

Serving Syrian refugees
KSRelief provided services through its clinics in Jordan’s Zaatari refugee camp to 4,112 Syrians during the third week of February.
According to medical records, KSRelief’s general clinics received the highest number of patients (1,260), followed by children’s clinics (1,254). Women’s clinics received 400 patients.
Also, 189 Syrian refugees received treatment at the ear and nose clinic, 265 at the internal medicine clinic, and 218 at the dental clinic.
The surgical clinic treated 281 patients, the vaccine clinic 122, the communicable disease control project 59, and the nutrition and health care clinic 64.
KSRelief’s clinics provide patients in Zaatari refugee camp with free medicine and treatment, as well as follow-ups for patients suffering from chronic diseases.
These clinics are one of the health programs offered by KSRelief to Syrian refugees in Jordan.

Saudi Commission for Tourism addressed 14,633 complaints in 2018

Visitors tour at majestic rock-hewn tombs of Madain Saleh near the city al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 25, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
Saudi Commission for Tourism addressed 14,633 complaints in 2018

  • The contact center received 33,262 inquiries about tourism services in the Kingdom and provided information about nearly 2,400 offers and discounts during holidays
Updated 26 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The tourism contact center of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) addressed 14,633 complaints filed in 2018 through the center’s 24-hour unified number 19988, which receives all complaints and suggestions from end users.
The complaints were related to services provided in tourist establishments, and mainly focused on accommodation services, travel agencies and tour operators across the Kingdom.
They also indicated administrative, systemic and pricing violations in various sectors that operate under the SCTH. Callers made 265 suggestions for developing tourism services.
The contact center received 33,262 inquiries about tourism services in the Kingdom and provided information about nearly 2,400 offers and discounts during holidays. There were more than 33,000 inquiries about events held in Saudi Arabia.
Online platforms, smartphone apps and SCTH social media accounts have all contributed to reducing the volume of phone calls received by the tourism contact center.

