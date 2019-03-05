You are here

Amnesty raises alarm for detained Mozambique journalist

Mozambique’s volatile northern region has seen government security forces waging a destructive fight against the militants, and forcing thousands from their homes. (AFP)
Updated 05 March 2019
AFP
Amnesty raises alarm for detained Mozambique journalist

  • Amade Abubacar was seized by police at a bus stop while conducting interviews and taking photographs of people fleeing militant attacks
  • Abubacar has been detained since January 5 on charges of espionage
Updated 05 March 2019
AFP
MAPUTO: Fears are growing that a Mozambican journalist detained for two months in the country’s volatile north is in a “critical condition,” rights group Amnesty said on Tuesday.
Amade Abubacar, who works for the state-owned Comunitaria Nacedje de Macomia radio and television in northern Cabo Delgado province, has been detained since January 5 on charges of espionage.
Abubacar was seized by police at a bus stop while conducting interviews and taking photographs of people fleeing militant attacks.
Amnesty said in a statement it had received “credible reports” that he had been mistreated and denied medical attention.
“(They) must be investigated thoroughly and transparently and all those suspected of criminal responsibility brought to book,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s southern Africa regional director.
“Amade is languishing in jail for simply doing his job as a journalist, exposing the suffering wrought on civilians by deadly attacks in Cabo Delgado.”
Since October 2017, Islamist fighters have terrorized remote communities in the gas-rich, Muslim-majority Cabo Delgado region, killing around 200 people and forcing thousands from their homes.
Rights groups have accused security forces waging the fight against the militants of serious abuses, including summary executions and arbitrary detention.
On 25 January representatives of the Mozambican Bar Association visited Amade, along with his lawyer, during which time he told them “he had been subjected to different forms of ill-treatment by the military.”
“He has also complained of being denied food,” Amnesty added.

Topics: media Mozambique

Facebook prohibits foreign-funded ads for Indonesia election

Updated 05 March 2019
AP
Facebook prohibits foreign-funded ads for Indonesia election

  • The announcement on Facebook’s website says the restriction took effect Monday morning
  • Facebook said it is using a mix of automated and human intervention to identify foreign-funded election ads
Updated 05 March 2019
AP
JAKARTA: Facebook says it will not allow election advertisements for Indonesia’s upcoming presidential election that are purchased from outside the country.
The announcement on Facebook’s website says the restriction took effect Monday morning and is part of “safeguarding election integrity on our platform.”
Facebook has been criticized for allowing foreign interests to use its site to disseminate ads that may have influenced the outcomes of the last US presidential election and the UK referendum on leaving the European Union.
The social media company said it’s using a mix of automated and human intervention to identify foreign-funded election ads.
Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy, votes for president on April 17. The campaign pits incumbent leader Joko Widodo against former general Prabowo Subianto.

Topics: media Facebook Indonesia elections

