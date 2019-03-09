You are here

  • Home
  • Algeria orders early university holiday as students spur protests
﻿

Algeria orders early university holiday as students spur protests

Algerian protesters clash with security forces in the capital Algiers on March 1, 2019, during protests against ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term in power. (AFP)
Updated 09 March 2019
Reuters
0

Algeria orders early university holiday as students spur protests

  • The Higher Education Ministry’s decision came a day after tens of thousands of demonstrators packed central Algiers
  • Algerians desperate for jobs and angry at unemployment, corruption and an elderly elite seen as out of touch with the young have taken to the streets
Updated 09 March 2019
Reuters
0

ALGIERS: Algerian authorities on Saturday ordered an early start to the spring university holiday, an apparent attempt to weaken two weeks of student-led protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
The Higher Education Ministry’s decision came a day after tens of thousands of demonstrators packed central Algiers to challenge the veteran leader’s 20-year-old rule in the biggest protests in the capital in 28 years.
Without giving a reason for the move, the Ministry said in a decree that the spring break would be brought forward by 10 days, starting on Sunday instead of March 20.
Algerians desperate for jobs and angry at unemployment, corruption and an elderly elite seen as out of touch with the young have taken to the streets since Feb. 22 to protest the 82-year-old’s plans to seek a fifth term in an April 18 election.
Many of the demonstrations — the largest since 1991 when the army canceled elections Islamists were poised to win — started at university premises before spilling out onto the streets.
The ailing Bouteflika is in hospital in Geneva and has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013.
On Thursday he issued his first warning to protesters, saying the unrest, now entering its third week, could create chaos in the oil- and natural gas-producing North African country.
Bouteflika has offered to limit his term after the election and has vowed to change the “system” that runs the country, but the protest movement has galvanized discontent among different sectors, particularly students and young families.
Some long-time allies of Bouteflika, including members of the ruling party, have expressed support for the protesters, revealing cracks within a ruling elite long seen as invincible.
Friday’s protests were largely peaceful but some clashes between youths and police broke out in the evening and state media said 110 protesters and 112 policemen had been hurt in the unrest.

Topics: Algeria

Related

0
Middle-East
Algeria's Bouteflika warns against infiltration of protests
0
Media
Social media breaks ‘wall of fear’ for Algeria protesters

Tunisia’s health minister resigns after 11 babies die in hospital

Tunisian prime minister Youssef Chahed (5th-R) gives a speech prior to a confidence bill during a plenary session at the Tunisian parliament in the capital Tunis on July 28, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 15 min 19 sec ago
Reuters
0

Tunisia’s health minister resigns after 11 babies die in hospital

  • Government critics say the public sector is rife with corruption
Updated 15 min 19 sec ago
Reuters
0

TUNIS: Tunisia’s health minister Abdel-Raouf El-Sherif resigned on Saturday after 11 babies mysteriously died within 24 hours in a hospital in the capital, state news agency TAP said.
The health ministry and state prosecutors have launched investigations into the cause of the babies’ death which was likely due to a blood infection, it said.
Tunisians have complained about a decline of state services since the overthrow of Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 which has brought a democratic transition but also thrown the country into an economic crisis.
Government critics say the public sector is rife with corruption.

Topics: Tunis

Related

0
Middle-East
Tunisia divided over equal inheritance for women
0
Business & Economy
Ghost workers sap phosphate wealth in Tunisia

Latest updates

Measles outbreak in New Zealand’s Canterbury widens to 20
0
Turbulence injures at least 25 on flight into New York
0
Tunisia’s health minister resigns after 11 babies die in hospital
0
What We Are Reading Today: El Norte
0
14 killed in Colombia plane crash-civil aviation agency
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.