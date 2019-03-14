You are here

British MPs set to vote on delaying Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May responds to the result of a vote in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 which rejected a no-deal Brexit. (AFP)
Updated 14 March 2019
AFP
British MPs set to vote on delaying Brexit

  • The delay would be until June 30 if the Brexit deal is finally approved
  • Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May will also have to convince 'each and every' EU country to grant any delay
Updated 14 March 2019
AFP
LONDON: British MPs will vote today on whether to ask the European Union for an extension to the March 29 Brexit deadline, with the whole process mired in chaos.
It comes after MPs on Wednesday voted to reject a no-deal Brexit, in an intense week of parliamentary ballots.
The government will ask British lawmakers to endorse its plan to hold another vote on the divorce deal in the coming days and to request a delay whatever the outcome.
The delay would be until June 30 if the Brexit deal is finally approved. But it has already been overwhelmingly rejected twice by parliament — in January and earlier this week.
If MPs vote against the deal once again, the government said the Brexit delay could be much longer and may force Britain to take part in European Parliament elections in May.
Brexit has become deadlocked in the British parliament, reflecting the deep divisions that remain in Britain almost three years after the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union.
Any request for a delay would still have to go before EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on March 21-22.
They have already stated that they will only agree to push back the Brexit date if Britain makes concrete proposals to break the crisis.
Unless British MPs agree to the deal or EU leaders unanimously approve a delay, Britain would still have to crash out of the EU with no deal in place on March 29.
Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the European Parliament’s Brexit committee, tweeted that he is “against any extension of Article 50 (the Brexit process), even for just 24 hours, if it is not based on a clear majority from the House of Commons in favor of something.”
Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May will also have to convince “each and every” EU country to grant any delay, Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok stressed on Wednesday.
The series of votes has further entrenched the divide between the rival British camps, both in the chamber and in the country at large as protesters of both factions once again gathered outside Westminster.
“Unfortunately, our deceitful prime minister and many in her cabinet have tried to derail the Brexit process by never standing strong to the EU and saying if we don’t get a proper deal we’re just walking away,” said Brexit supporter Suzanne Hall, 56.
“I think there needs to be a second referendum,” countered Christine Bobin, 64. “I don’t think people voted knowing what was going to happen.”
This week’s machinations in parliament come two years after Britain set the clock ticking on its departure from the EU following the 2016 referendum.
May had hoped that last-minute assurances from EU chiefs on key sticking points in her deal, chiefly the backstop proposal to keep the Irish border open, would get it through parliament.
However, she was torpedoed by legal advice from her Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, who said the changes would not allow Britain to leave the backstop of its own accord, raising fears that the country would be stuck in an indefinite customs union with the EU.
The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Wednesday said Brussels will not rework the painstakingly-negotiated withdrawal agreement.
“Why would we prolong the negotiation? To do what? Because the ... negotiation is finished, we have a treaty, it’s there,” he said, holding up the 585-page document.
Barnier warned that “the risk of no-deal has never been higher.”
The British government on Tuesday said that in such an eventuality it would scrap tariffs on 87 percent of imports and would not apply customs checks on the border with Ireland.
Anti-Brexit supporters are also buoyed, believing that the failure of May’s deal and MP’s rejection of a no-deal exit brings the country a step closer to a second referendum or to stopping Brexit entirely.
May gave them a boost on Wednesday, telling parliament: “We could leave with the deal which this government has negotiated, but subject to a second referendum, but that would risk no Brexit at all.”
MPs first rejected the Brexit deal in January by a historic margin of 230 votes. Though some euroskeptics changed their minds, Tuesday’s defeat was still by a hefty 149 votes.

Topics: Brexit UK EU

Defying Trump, Senate votes to end US support for Yemen war

Updated 4 min ago
AFP
Defying Trump, Senate votes to end US support for Yemen war

  • Trump will be required "to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities in or affecting the Republic of Yemen" within 30 days
  • The White House has threatened a veto, calling the measure "flawed" and saying it would harm bilateral relationships in the region
Updated 4 min ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Wednesday dealt a stinging bipartisan rebuke to Donald Trump’s foreign policy and his alliance with Riyadh, voting to end support for the Saudi-led war effort against the Houthis in Yemen.
Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled chamber approved a historic curtailment of presidential war powers that directs Trump “to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities in or affecting the Republic of Yemen” within 30 days.
The Senate vote was 54 to 46, with seven Republicans defying the president and aligning with Democrats.
The text now heads to the Democrat-led House of Representatives, which approved a similar measure that stalled earlier this year, and which is likely to pass the latest effort.
The White House has threatened a veto, calling the measure “flawed” and saying it would harm bilateral relationships in the region and hurt Washington’s ability to fight extremism.
But its full passage would set a historic marker. It would be the first measure passed by Congress to invoke the 1973 War Powers Resolution to directly curtail a president’s use of military powers.
“Today, we begin the process of reclaiming our constitutional power by ending US involvement in a war that has not been authorized by Congress and is clearly unconstitutional,” Senator Bernie Sanders, who is running for president in 2020 and is a sponsor of the measure, said on the Senate floor.
Republican Senator Mike Lee concurred, saying Saudi Arabia “is not an ally that deserves our support or our military intervention.”
The Saudis, he said, “are likely using our own weapons... to commit these atrocities of war. That’s not OK.”
The war in Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 14 million people at risk of famine.
The World Health Organization says about 10,000 people have been killed in the war between forces loyal to the Yemeni government, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, and the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels. Rights groups say the death toll is far higher.
The United States provides weapons and refueling to the Saudi coalition.
The resolution is a reminder that Congress has the legal ability to compel the removal of US military forces, absent a formal declaration of war.
Should it pass Congress, it could force Trump to issue the first veto of his tenure.
The vote may well be the first of two congressional rebukes of Trump in as many days.
On Thursday, the Senate is expected to vote on a resolution — already passed by the House — to reverse Trump’s emergency declaration on border security, after the president went around Congress in a bid to secure more funding for his wall between the United States and Mexico.
In that case too, he has promised to use his veto.
Wednesday’s Yemen vote, and the rare bipartisanship at the heart of it, came as US lawmakers have escalated their opposition to Saudi Arabia after the October murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.
Republicans and Democrats alike have bristled over the White House’s apparent embrace of the kingdom and its leadership.
Some members of Congress have publicly stated that they suspect that powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was directly responsible for the killing, based on the CIA’s conclusions.
Sanders, using unusually blunt language about an American ally, said the United States should not “simply follow the despotic lead of a government in Saudi Arabia.”
“We will determine our military and foreign pol and not be led around by a murderous regime,” he said.

Topics: Yemen United States Donald Trump

