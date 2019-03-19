Ethiopia crash investigators return home after reviewing black box data

You are here

Data from the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder is now in Addis Ababa. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 March 2019
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian air crash investigators have returned to Addis Ababa from Paris where they had reviewed the black box data from a doomed Ethiopian Airlines jet, two sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters on Tuesday.
Data from the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder is now in Addis Ababa, one of the sources said on condition of anonymity.
The crash of the Boeing Co. 737 MAX 8 airliner last week killed all 157 people on board and prompted regulators to ground the model pending more information from the investigation.

Knife attacker injures four staff at Oslo school: police

Norway police said they apprehended the attacker and the motive was not immediately clear. (AFP file photo)
Updated 19 March 2019
Reuters
OSLO: An attacker armed with a knife injured a teacher and three other staff at a school in Oslo on Tuesday, police said.
Police said they apprehended the attacker and the motive was not immediately clear.
The four victims, all school employees, were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police told Norwegian news agency NTB.

