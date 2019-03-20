You are here

  • Home
  • Brazilian nuclear plant uranium convoy attacked by armed men -police
﻿

Brazilian nuclear plant uranium convoy attacked by armed men -police

Policemen guarding the convoy returned the attackers’ fire, police said. (AP)
Updated 20 March 2019
Reuters
0

Brazilian nuclear plant uranium convoy attacked by armed men -police

  • Brazil only processes uranium to be used as fuel for power plants, under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency
Updated 20 March 2019
Reuters
0

RIO DE JANEIRO: Armed men shot at members of a convoy transporting uranium to one of Brazil’s two working nuclear power plants on a coastal road in Rio de Janeiro state on Tuesday, police and the company managing the plant said.
They said the truck carrying the nuclear fuel and its police escort came under attack when it was passing by the town of Frade, about 30 km (19 miles) from Angra dos Reis, where the reactor is located.
Policemen guarding the convoy returned the attackers’ fire, police said. They said there were no injuries or arrests and the armed men fled.
Eletronuclear, the Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA subsidiary that manages the Angra nuclear plants, said in a statement that the uranium being transported was not dangerous and that the shipment was not delayed by the attack.
It said the incident occurred when police escorting the truck fanned out alongside the road as a precautionary measure after hearing nearby gunshots. The armed men then started firing on some of the heavily armed “shock battalion” accompanying the shipment, Eletronuclear said.
The nuclear fuel used in the two reactors in Brazil, Angra 1 and Angra 2, is produced in a government installation in Resende, a city in the interior of Rio de Janeiro state located 130 km (80.78 miles) from Angra dos Reis.
Brazil only processes uranium to be used as fuel for power plants, under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Topics: Brazil nuclear

Related

0
World
School rampage in Brazil leaves 8 dead, many wounded
0
Media
Brazil’s Bolsonaro under fire for blast at reporter

EU leaders’ decision on Brexit delay unlikely this week: Juncker

Updated 7 min 23 sec ago
AP
0

EU leaders’ decision on Brexit delay unlikely this week: Juncker

  • The delay, nearly three years since the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU, leaves the Brexit divorce uncertain
Updated 7 min 23 sec ago
AP
0

BERLIN: European Union leaders are unlikely to agree at a summit this week on a delay to Britain’s departure, and will probably have to meet again next week, the head of the bloc’s executive branch said Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to ask Brussels for a delay to Brexit, currently scheduled for March 29, ahead of the EU summit starting Thursday. Details remain unclear, but May’s troubles deepened when the speaker of the House of Commons ruled earlier this week that she can’t keep asking lawmakers to vote on the same divorce deal they have already rejected twice.

Britain’s political chaos is causing increasing exasperation among EU leaders. Asked by Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio what May would need to secure a delay this week, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker replied that “she must bring approval of the negotiated deal and she must bring clear ideas on timing.”

“My impression is ... that this week at the European Council there will be no decision, but that we will probably have to meet again next week, because Mrs. May doesn’t have agreement to anything, either in her Cabinet or in Parliament,” Juncker added.

“As long as we don’t know what Britain could say yes to, we can’t reach a decision.”

A delay to Britain’s withdrawal would require the approval of all 27 remaining EU countries. Juncker said that “in all probability” Britain won’t leave on March 29, but underlined the EU’s insistence that it will not reopen the painstakingly negotiated withdrawal agreement that British lawmakers have snubbed.

“There will be no renegotiations, no new negotiations and no additional assurances on top of the additional assurances we have already given,” he said.

“We will keep talking to the British. We are not in a state of war with Britain, we are in a state of negotiations, but the negotiations are concluded.”

Topics: EU UK Britain Brexit Theresa may

Related

0
World
May seeks Brexit delay after third vote on her deal is derailed
0
World
UK prime minister in last-minute push to win Brexit support

Latest updates

Crisis at India's Jet worsens as it grounds planes, faces strike
0
Iraqi museum unveils ‘looted’ artefacts
0
Daesh fighters pinned on Syrian riverbank, warplanes fly above
0
UAE appoints first female judges
0
EU leaders’ decision on Brexit delay unlikely this week: Juncker
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.