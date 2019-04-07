You are here

  • Home
  • Activists: 5 killed in protests against Sudan’s president
﻿

Activists: 5 killed in protests against Sudan’s president

A spokesperson for the Sudanese Professionals Association said four people died in the demonstrations in Khartoum. (AFP)
Updated 07 April 2019
AP
0

Activists: 5 killed in protests against Sudan’s president

  • The protests on Saturday were among the biggest demonstrations in the last three months
  • International rights groups say at least 60 people died in the demonstrations since they began
Updated 07 April 2019
AP
0

CAIRO: Security forces killed at least five protesters in fresh anti-government marches on Saturday in Sudan, in what organizers said was among the largest turnouts in three months.

The demonstrations began in December over price hikes and food shortages, and quickly escalated into calls for President Omar Al-Bashir’s resignation, posing one of the biggest challenges yet to his nearly 30-year rule.

Security forces have responded to the protest movement with a fierce crackdown, killing at least 60 people according to Physicians for Human Rights, a New York-based rights group. The latest deaths raised the tally to at least 65 since protests began.

The government has said that 32 people have been killed, but hasn’t updated its tally in weeks.

The rallies are being led by the Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella group of independent professional unions.

Sarah Abdel-Jaleel, a spokeswoman for the SPA, told The Associated Press that four people were killed in the capital city of Khartoum and another protester was killed in the neighboring city of Omdurman.

Stone-throwing protesters clashed with security forces using tear gas, live ammunition and batons to disperse tens of thousands of people gathered outside the military’s headquarters and a presidential residence in Khartoum, according to the organizers.

The Sudan Doctors Committee, an SPA affiliate, said that dozens had been wounded in rallies across the country, many of them by live ammunition.

The state-run SUNA news agency on Saturday quoted police spokesman General Hashim Abdel-Rahim as saying that one person was killed “during disturbances in Omdurman.” He called the protests “illegal gatherings.”

Al-Bashir has offered little in the way of concessions, beyond calling for a national dialogue and asking parliament to postpone constitutional amendments that would allow him to seek a new term in next year’s elections.

Topics: Sudan Protests Omar Al-Bashir

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan protesters rally outside army HQ for first time
0
Middle-East
Sudan protest demands ‘legitimate’ but caused deaths, says Al-Bashir

Flood-hit Iran getting no financial aid from abroad due to US sanctions -statement

Updated 07 April 2019
Reuters
0

Flood-hit Iran getting no financial aid from abroad due to US sanctions -statement

  • Zarif said last week that US sanctions were impeding aid efforts to flood-stricken towns and villages
Updated 07 April 2019
Reuters
0

GENEVA: US sanctions have prevented the Iranian Red Crescent from obtaining any foreign financial aid to assist victims of flooding that has killed at least 70 people and inundated some 1,900 communities, the group said on Sunday.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that Washington was ready to help via the Red Cross and Red Crescent, but accused Iran’s clerical establishment of “mismanagement in urban planning and in emergency preparedness”.
“No foreign cash help has been given to the Iranian Red Crescent society. With attention to the inhuman American sanctions, there is no way to send this cash assistance,” the Red Crescent said in a statement.
It said the group had received some non-financial help from abroad which had been distributed to flood victims.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said last week that US sanctions — reimposed after Washington quit a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers — were impeding aid efforts to flood-stricken towns and villages.
“Blocked equipment includes relief choppers: This isn’t just economic warfare; it’s economic TERRORISM,” he said on Twitter.
The flood disaster, arising from exceptionally heavy rainfall since March 19, has left aid agencies struggling to cope and seen 86,000 people moved to emergency shelters.
The government has told citizens, and especially flood-affected farmers, that all losses will be compensated.
Iran’s state budget is already stretched under US sanctions on energy and banking sectors that have halved its oil exports and restricted access to some revenues abroad.
Iran acted on Saturday to evacuate more towns and villages threatened by floods after continued rain in the southwest.

Topics: Iran floods US sanctions

Latest updates

Bettiol tastes first victory at Tour of Flanders
0
Arab economies ‘punching below their weight’
0
Arab states should protect data in technology drive
0
Palestine banker calls for Mideast quotas for women board members
0
Flood-hit Iran getting no financial aid from abroad due to US sanctions -statement
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.