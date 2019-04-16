You are here

﻿

Lebanon’s legal system celebrates 100th anniversary amid probe into judicial corruption

The Beirut Bar Association celebrated its 100th anniversary with a ceremony attended by Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Beirut on Tuesday. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 9 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

Lebanon’s legal system celebrates 100th anniversary amid probe into judicial corruption

  • The association was founded a year before the creation, after the fall of the Ottoman Empire, of Greater Lebanon
  • The Lebanese Court of Cassation will celebrate its 100th anniversary in June
Updated 9 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

BEIRUT: The Beirut Bar Association on Tuesday celebrated its 100th anniversary with a ceremony in Beirut attended by Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The association was founded a year before the creation, after the fall of the Ottoman Empire, of Greater Lebanon. The Lebanese Court of Cassation will celebrate its 100th anniversary in June.

The celebrations coincide with the launch of investigations by the political and judicial authorities into allegations of corruption involving many judges in Mount Lebanon and lawyers from a number of regions.

“No country (exists) without an independent, clean judiciary that seeks justice and truth,” Aoun told the audience at the event, which included politicians, members of the judiciary, diplomats and legal professionals. “Purging the judicial body has been the first priority of our war on the corruption that ravages all our institutions.

“The judiciary must remain above suspicion and be an independent constitutional authority that self-purifies itself in accordance with the mechanisms adopted by law, without defamation, extortion or exploitation of any person.”

Justice Minister Albert Sarhan said: “There can be no justice without an independent judiciary…We regret the defamation and abuse of the judiciary, but we believe that the judges’ acquisition and exercise of the culture of independence, (as well as) their impartiality and competence in the conduct of their duties are the greatest immunity that protects them from all prejudice.”

Andre Chidiac, the president of the Bar Association, warned that the legal profession might be affected by “volcanoes of inventions erupting in every field” and that “30 to 40 percent of freelance professions may be threatened with extinction.”

He quoted French professor Louis Assier-Andrieu, who said: “Lawyers are at a crossroads, torn between the legacy that is still alive to defend public freedoms and the increasing impact of economic logic and technological progress.”

Chidiac said that the legal profession in Lebanon was “catching up with modernity and confronting artificial intelligence, the robotic phenomenon and digital-rights legislation through the formation of a committee to set a modernizing development professional strategy.”

Chief Justice Jean Fahed added: “The lawyers have never abandoned their roles; nor has the judiciary given up its role, either.”

Lebanese authorities are investigating justice officials, security officers and lawyers in connection with the release of detainees and the cleansing of files of individuals accused of drug trafficking. A small number of judges have appeared before the Judicial Inspection Authority. Lebanese news and media outlets have reported allegations of judges holding lavish parties and accepting foreign trips as judicial bribes.

Earlier, Justice Minister Sarhan attempted to reassure citizens, judges and judicial assistants that the investigation into corruption will be unbiased, saying: “The innocent will be proven innocent and the culprits will be punished. There will be no prejudice against anyone. Justice will prevail and we will eradicate the roots of corruption in the judiciary and other related departments.”
 

Topics: Lebanon

Related

0
Middle-East
Decades on, families of Lebanon’s war missing see hope
0
Business & Economy
Lebanon approves plan to reform ailing electricity sector

Sudan military ruler sacks prosecutor general

Updated 16 April 2019
Reuters
0

Sudan military ruler sacks prosecutor general

  • Burhan sacked the country's prosecutor general Omer Ahmed Mohamed
  • Hundreds of University of Khartoum professors march to a sit-in outside the Defense Ministry that began on April 6
Updated 16 April 2019
Reuters
0

KHARTOUM: The head of Sudan’s ruling transitional military council has fired the three highest-ranking public prosecutors, after protesters demanded an overhaul of the judiciary as part of steps toward civilian government.
The Sudanese Professionals’ Association spearheading the revolt has issued a long list of demands for wholesale change to end repression and ease an economic crisis after the military deposed veteran autocrat Omar Al-Bashir last week.
In a statement, the military council said its chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan had sacked chief prosecutor Omar Ahmed Mohamed Abdelsalam and deputy public prosecutor Hesham Othman Ibrahim Saleh, as well as head of public prosecutions Amer Ibrahim Majid.
Alwaleed Sayed Ahmed Mahmoud was appointed to carry out Abdelsalam’s duties, it said. Mahmoud’s background was not immediately known.
In its first news conference on Monday, the SPA — which led weeks of protests that led to Bashir’s overthrow after 30 years in power — called for the military council to be dissolved in favor of an interim civilian ruling council with military representatives.
It also called for Abdelsalam’s removal along with the chief of the judiciary and his deputies, and added that mass protests would not cease until the demands were met. The judiciary chief was not mentioned in the council's statement.
On Tuesday, hundreds of University of Khartoum professors carrying signs reading “civilian transitional government” and “democracy” marched to a protesters’ sit-in outside the Defense Ministry that began on April 6, a Reuters witness said.
Academics are among the most respected groups in Sudanese society, adding powerful symbolism to the march.
Military council member Jalal Al-Deen Al-Sheikh met African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat in Addis Ababa and gave him a letter from Burhan on the situation in Sudan and inviting Mahamat to visit, the state news agency SUNA said.
It quoted Sheikh as saying Mahamat had expressed “understanding” for the decisions the military council had taken so far.
On Monday, the AU’s Peace and Security Council called for the military council to transfer power to a transitional civilian-led authority within 15 days or risk Sudan being suspended from the AU.
On Monday, Sheikh told a news conference in Addis Ababa, where the African Union is based, that the military council was already in the process of picking a prime minister for civilian rule — ahead of elections promised within two years.

Topics: Sudan

Latest updates

Carlos Queiroz goes to FIFA to get salary owed by Iran
0
Sudan military ruler sacks prosecutor general
0
Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani's Instagram account suspended
0
Bahrain jails 138 for plotting to form Iranian-linked ‘terror’ group
0
Google offers Middle East news gatherers thousands to innovate
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.