Yemeni officials say 5,000 migrants detained in Aden

The officials said Wednesday that the migrants, most of them from African countries, are being held in police stations across the southern city of Aden. (Reuters)
Updated 24 April 2019
AP
Yemeni officials say 5,000 migrants detained in Aden

  • Aden's security chief, Shalal Shaye, says the migrants have launched a hunger strike
  • Migrants from the Horn of Africa continue to travel to Yemen en route to jobs in Gulf countries
Updated 24 April 2019
AP
SANAA: Yemeni security officials say police have detained at least 5,000 migrants over the last 10 days who were attempting to cross the Saudi Arabian border.
The officials said Wednesday that the migrants, most of them from African countries, are being held in police stations across the southern city of Aden.
Aden's security chief, Shalal Shaye, says the migrants have launched a hunger strike. He says authorities are seeking assistance from the UN migration agency and aid groups.
The other officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.
Migrants from the Horn of Africa continue to travel to Yemen en route to jobs in Gulf countries despite the four-year war between the Arab coalition and Iranian-backed Houthi militia.

Italy urges EU to ready plan for Libya refugee flight, work on joint initiative

Updated 6 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
Italy urges EU to ready plan for Libya refugee flight, work on joint initiative

  • Moavero was speaking at joint news conference in Rome with Ghassan Salame
  • Moavero says situation in Libya required a lot of “time and support”
Updated 6 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
ROME: Italy’s government has written to the European Union asking it to ready a plan of action to deal with a possible flight of refugees from the armed conflict in Libya, Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero said on Wednesday.
Moavero was speaking at a joint news conference in Rome after talks with the UN envoy on Libya, Ghassan Salame.
He also said that the European Union was working on developing a Europe-wide initiative for the country, as the bloc fears the emergence of fresh terrorist activities.
Moavero said the situation in Libya required a lot of “time and support.”

