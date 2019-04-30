You are here

  • Home
  • US works to designate Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group
﻿

US works to designate Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi asked Donald Trump to act against the Muslim Brotherhood earlier this month. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

US works to designate Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group

  • Designation would bring sanctions against the group already outlawed in Egypt
  • Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi asked President Donald Trump to make the designation when they met this month
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is working to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization, the White House said on Tuesday, which would bring sanctions against the outlawed Egyptian group.
"The president has consulted with his national security team and leaders in the region who share his concern, and this designation is working its way through the internal process,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. 
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi asked President Donald Trump to make the designation, which Egypt has already done, in a private meeting during a visit to Washington on April 9, a senior US official said, confirming a report in the New York Times on Tuesday.
After the meeting, Trump praised El-Sisi as a "great president" while a bipartisan group of US lawmakers raised concerns about Sisi’s record on human rights, efforts to keep him in office for many years and planned Russian arms purchases.
El-Sisi ousted President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013 after vast protests against his divisive rule. El-Sisi was elected president the following year and has overseen a crackdown on the Brotherhood and a security operation against extremists linked to the group.
White House national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo support the designation but officials at the Pentagon and elsewhere have been opposed and have been seeking more limited action, the senior official said.

The Brotherhood has also been designated a terrorist organization by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Designating the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist designation could complicate Washington's relationship with NATO ally Turkey. The organization has close ties with President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party and many of its members fled to Turkey after the group’s activities were banned in Egypt.
The US administration debated the terrorist designation for the Muslim Brotherhood shortly after Trump took office in January 2017. 
Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of Al-Qaeda, was once a member of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood.
 

Topics: Trump Muslim Brotherhood United States

Related

0
Middle-East
‘Qatar a hospitable base for Muslim Brotherhood,’ says Washington think-tank

Muslim Brotherhood financier and 6 others get life sentences in Egypt

Updated 30 April 2019
AFP
0

Muslim Brotherhood financier and 6 others get life sentences in Egypt

Updated 30 April 2019
AFP
0

CAIRO: Egypt has sentenced seven Muslim Brotherhood members, including one of the group’s top financiers, to life in prison on charges of joining and funding a terrorist group.
The Supreme State Security Emergency Court sentenced three others to 10 years, while acquitting 14. The verdicts can be appealed.
Those sentenced to life include Hassan Malek, a businessman who owned stores that imported computers and electronics, and his son.
The Muslim Brotherhood won a series of elections after the 2011 uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak. Muhammad Mursi, a senior Brotherhood figure, became Egypt’s first freely-elected president the following year.
The military overthrew Mursi in 2013 amid massive protests against his brief rule. Authorities have since branded the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization and arrested thousands of its members.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Muslim Brotherhood

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
US works to designate Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group
0
Middle East
‘Qatar Papers’ book reveals Doha’s lavish funding for Muslim Brotherhood in Europe

Latest updates

Back in Black: On the set of ‘MiB International’
0
Halima Aden makes waves as first hijab-clad Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model
0
Muslim Brotherhood financier and 6 others get life sentences in Egypt
0
Iraq says Daesh leader Baghdadi filmed video in 'remote area'
0
Rights group: 3,000 prisoners on hunger strike in Turkey
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.