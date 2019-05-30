You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan: Turkey still committed to EU membership despite bloc’s failed promises
﻿

Erdogan: Turkey still committed to EU membership despite bloc’s failed promises

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting to announce judiciary reforms in Ankara on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Presidential Press Office/Reuters)
Updated 30 May 2019
Reuters
0

Erdogan: Turkey still committed to EU membership despite bloc’s failed promises

Updated 30 May 2019
Reuters
0

ANKARA: Turkey maintains its commitment to a full European Union membership even though the bloc has not kept its promises, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, a day after an EU report criticized Ankara on its judiciary and economic state.
Announcing a number of judiciary reforms in Ankara, Erdogan said they would effectively ban only “problematic” sections of websites instead of imposing a full access ban.
Online encyclopedia Wikipedia has been blocked in Turkey since 2017 over a law that allows authorities to ban access to websites deemed a threat to national security.
Erdogan also said Turkey remained committed to its “zero tolerance” policy on torture — two days after an Ankara lawyers’ group said five foreign ministry personnel reported they had been tortured and mistreated in custody.

Related

0
Middle-East
EU says Turkey distancing itself from bloc, criticizes human rights record
0
World
EU parliament calls for freeze on Turkey’s membership talks

US stands firm against Iran, it will strike if attacked: Brian Hook

Updated 10 min 7 sec ago
Peter Harrison
0

US stands firm against Iran, it will strike if attacked: Brian Hook

  • Confirmed US was awaiting the results of the investigations into the recent attacks on UAE
  • Hook said President Trump was open to negotiations with Iran
Updated 10 min 7 sec ago
Peter Harrison
0

DUBAI: Iran needs to show more interest in talks than threats, a senior advisor to the US Secretary of State has said, adding that the US will respond with “military might” if its interests were attacked.

Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to the Secretary of State, said a number of “military assets” had already been repositioned in response to intelligence that Iran was planning imminent attacks against American interests.

“We have made it clear that we will respond with military force if American interests are attacked by Iran,” Hook said at a press briefing on Thursday.

He said the US was awaiting the results of the investigations into the recent attacks on UAE, Saudi and Norwegian tankers in the region and said a “proper response” would then be discussed.

“We have been consistent in our messaging – Iran should show more of an interest in talks than threats and we have seen on an almost daily basis from the Iranian regime that they will not talk with the United States.”

“Iran faces a choice – they have to decide whether they want to be a normal country or a revolutionary cause,” he warned.

Hook said President Trump was open to negotiations, but he added that the US “maximum pressure campaign” was working “by nearly every measure.”

“The Iranian regime and its proxies are weaker today than when the (US) president took office over two years ago,” he explained.

Already, he said, Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah had made a public call for support – “piggy banks have been placed in grocery stores in Lebanon to help raise funds,” while Hamas has enacted austerity plans to deal with a lack of funds from Iran.

He said Iran’s Shiite militia groups would have to “find new sources of revenue.”

And he said that the Assad regime today faced a fuel shortage crisis because the US had cut off the 1–3 million barrels per month that Iran had previously supplied.

Even Iran’s military spending has been cut, he said, adding that it peaked during the nuclear deal.

“Since we exited the deal, Iran’s military spending for the budget that they released in March was cut by 28 percent.”

He said Iran was in recession and once the US oil sanctions take full effect, with a policy of zero imports for Iranian crude oil – the sanctions will deny the Iranian regime $50 billion in revenue -  that’s 40 percent of Iran’s annual budget.

Trump also said on Thursday that Iran’s economy is suffering from US sanctions and that the country is becoming a “weakened nation.”

Topics: Middle East US Iran Brian Hook

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls on Islamic nations to reject Iran’s ‘interference’
0
Middle-East
Iranian naval mines likely used in UAE tanker attacks: Bolton

Latest updates

Huawei a key beneficiary of China subsidies that US wants ended
0
LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
0
US stands firm against Iran, it will strike if attacked: Brian Hook
0
From sky farms to lab-grown shrimp, Singapore eyes food future
0
Stokes stars as England thrash South Africa in World Cup opener
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.