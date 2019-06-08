You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan crown prince surprises child cancer patients with visit from Aladdin stars
﻿

Jordan crown prince surprises child cancer patients with visit from Aladdin stars

1 / 2
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah surprised children at the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) in Amman by attending a screening of Aladdin and fulfilling their dreams of meeting the people who played their favourite characters. (Screenshot/Alroeya)
2 / 2
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah surprised children at the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) in Amman by attending a screening of Aladdin and fulfilling their dreams of meeting the people who played their favourite characters. (Screenshot/Alroeya)
Updated 08 June 2019
Arab News
0

Jordan crown prince surprises child cancer patients with visit from Aladdin stars

  • The KHCC is the only specialized cancer center in the Middle East treating both adult and paediatric patients
  • Founded in 1997, KHCC is a non-governmental, not-for-profit comprehensive center dedicated entirely to cancer care
Updated 08 June 2019
Arab News
0

AMMAN: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah surprised children at the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) in Amman by attending a screening of Aladdin and fulfilling their dreams of meeting the people who played their favourite characters.
Prince Hussein introduced Will Smith, who stars as the Genie in Disney's 2019 live action remake of the 1992 classic Aladdin, and the real life Aladdin and Princess Jasmine (Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott) to the children who ran towards their heroes for hugs and selfies together.
He also told the children at the center they are “heroes” and that the paediatric clinics would be renamed “Heroes Cave” in their honor and decked out in bright colours and a heroes theme, Arabic newspaper Alroeya reported.
The KHCC is the only specialized cancer center in the Middle East treating both adult and paediatric patients. Founded in 1997, KHCC is a non-governmental, not-for-profit comprehensive center dedicated entirely to cancer care.

Topics: Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah cancer Aladdin

Related

0
Lifestyle
Mena Massoud’s Arabic message goes viral as ‘Aladdin’ takes a magic carpet ride at the box office
0
Lifestyle
Cast of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ takes a ride to Jordan

Rihanna enjoys Italy holiday with Saudi boyfriend and family

Updated 08 June 2019
Arab News
0

Rihanna enjoys Italy holiday with Saudi boyfriend and family

Updated 08 June 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Rihanna, the world’s richest female musician and owner of Fenty Beauty, was spotted holidaying with her rumored boyfriend Hassan Jameel, 30, and his family in Italy on Wednesday.
The couple went for a boat ride and enjoyed lunch at the Lo Scoglio restaurant in the town of Nerano on the Amalfi Coast. They were first linked in 2017, and have kept their relationship very low-profile.
The “Umbrella” star donned a white off the shoulder mini-dress with a frilled top and bottom, and the couple seemed relaxed and happy as they cosied up to each other.
Saudi billionaire Jameel is the Deputy President and Vice Chairman of his family’s Abdul Latif Jameel Company. His family is one of the richest in the Arab world.

Topics: Rihanna Hassan Jameel

Related

0
Fashion
Rihanna to launch her own luxury fashion label
0
Lifestyle
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business

Latest updates

Taliban presses US to set withdrawal date
0
Saudi labor minister heads delegation at ILC in Geneva
0
Sri Lankan intelligence chief sacked over Easter attacks probe
0
What We Are Reading Today: 1776 by David McCullough
0
Saudi Arabia takes part in UN bazaar to fund world’s needy
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.