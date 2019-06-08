Jordan crown prince surprises child cancer patients with visit from Aladdin stars

AMMAN: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah surprised children at the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) in Amman by attending a screening of Aladdin and fulfilling their dreams of meeting the people who played their favourite characters.

Prince Hussein introduced Will Smith, who stars as the Genie in Disney's 2019 live action remake of the 1992 classic Aladdin, and the real life Aladdin and Princess Jasmine (Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott) to the children who ran towards their heroes for hugs and selfies together.

He also told the children at the center they are “heroes” and that the paediatric clinics would be renamed “Heroes Cave” in their honor and decked out in bright colours and a heroes theme, Arabic newspaper Alroeya reported.

The KHCC is the only specialized cancer center in the Middle East treating both adult and paediatric patients. Founded in 1997, KHCC is a non-governmental, not-for-profit comprehensive center dedicated entirely to cancer care.