You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi GEA inaugurates international scholarship program for Saudi youth
﻿

Saudi GEA inaugurates international scholarship program for Saudi youth

1 / 2
A international scholarship program offered by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority awaits Saudi youth. (AN file photo)
2 / 2
Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi GEA inaugurates international scholarship program for Saudi youth

  • The program initiated by Saudi General Entertainment Authority in partnership with the Qiddiya Investment Co. is aimed at educating and training students in entertainment-related disciplines at some of the most prestigious universities in the world
Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has initiated an international scholarship program with the launch of its first batch of students.

The program, being run in partnership with the Qiddiya Investment Co. (QIC), is aimed at educating and training students in entertainment-related disciplines at some of the most prestigious universities in the world.

In the first wave, students will study for bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Central Florida’s Rosen College, in Orlando, to give them the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the labor market trends of the Kingdom’s entertainment sector.

The initial program will also include on-the-job training for selected students at a Six Flags amusement park in the US, and QIC employment upon successful completion of the scheme. The program will enable QIC to achieve its goal of offering a significant portion of future job opportunities to Saudi nationals, with more than 25,000 roles expected to become available by 2030.

CEO of the GEA, Amr Banja, said: “This cooperative effort between the GEA and Qiddiya reiterates the GEA’s commitment toward developing the entertainment sector and empowering it through local talent.”

He added that the scholarship program sought to develop local content by adopting local expertise in a global perspective, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plans for the sector.

Michael Reininger, CEO of QIC, said: “Our partnership with the GEA is an example of QIC’s concerted efforts to build and foster a new breed of skilled professionals that will service newly created sectors in the Kingdom and cultivate the human resources that will be instrumental in developing them to their full potential.

“We are proud of this partnership, and we look forward to welcoming the sponsored students back, upon completion of their degrees, to work at Qiddiya and apply their learning and experiences to real life scenarios and begin their journey of successful careers in this rapidly growing sector.”

To register for the program, visit https://www.gea.gov.sa/hr-development/qiddiya/  

Topics: General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Qiddiya Saudi scholars

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
GEA and Misk launch ‘Entertainment Pioneers’ program
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s mega entertainment project Qiddiya reveals master plan

Princess Reema bint Bandar presents credentials as Saudi ambassador to the US

Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
0

Princess Reema bint Bandar presents credentials as Saudi ambassador to the US

  • Princess Reema is Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador
  • She is 11th Saudi diplomatic representative to Washington
Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Princess Reema bint Bandar presented her credentials as the Kingdom's ambassador to the US on Thursday, more than two months after she was appointed to the key post.

The new envoy made the announcement in a tweet.

"Honored to present my credentials today to @StateDept. Looking forward to starting this chapter of my life in Washington DC the journey begins with a wonderful team @SaudiEmbassyUSA," she wrote.

Princess Reema was nominated to the post on February 23 and took her oath before King Salman in Riyadh in April, becoming Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador and the 11th Saudi diplomatic representative to Washington.

 

 

She replaced Prince Khaled bin Salman, who is now the Kingdom’s deputy defense minister.

Princess Reema spent several years in the US during her youth when her father, Prince Bandar bin Sultan, was also Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the country.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University.

A noted entrepreneur and philanthropist, before her diplomatic appointment Princess Reema had been vice president of women’s affairs at the General Sports Authority since 2016. 

Topics: Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Princess Reema sworn in as new Saudi envoy to US
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ambassador to US Princess Reema hailed as ‘inspiring figure’ for female empowerment

Latest updates

As families flee Paris, fingers point at Airbnb
0
British singer Joss Stone deported from Iran
0
Gaultier goes fur-free as Saab channels Asian couture
0
Oil prices fall a signs of slowing US demand, economic concerns
0
Australian student missing in North Korea is released
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.