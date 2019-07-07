Shanina Shaik files for divorce a year after the wedding

DUBAI: Model Shanina Shaik has filed for divorce just over a year after she married her longtime beau Greg “DJ Ruckus” Andrews.

The Victoria’s Secret beauty, whose father is Saudi-Pakistani and mother is Lithuanian-Australian, filed the paperwork in the Los Angeles County Court late last week, citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

News of the split first surfaced in June, with the pair releasing a statement saying they wish to “move forward with much mutual respect and love for each other and ask to please respect their privacy during this time (sic).”

According to TMZ, 28-year-old Melbourne native Shaik has asked for spousal support from Andrews.

News of their split came as a shock to fans as, earlier this year, Shaik spoke to British model Rosie Huntington-Whitely about starting a family.

“Personally, I’m thinking about a family and when to settle down and have all that as well,” she told the website Rose Inc.

“But there are so many things on my dream board that I need to tick off and want to do, and hopefully I’ll do some more movies as well. If I can do all of that, I’ll be very happy,” she added.

The model married Andrews on musician Lenny Kravitz’s private island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas in May 2018.



The couple promptly followed the wedding up with a bash in Miami that was attended by likes of Bella Hadid and model Hailey Baldwin.



Reverend Run of Run DMC performed the ceremony as family, friends and a handful of celebrity guests gathered for the nuptials, including Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, as well as models Nadine Leopold and Hannah Ferguson.

After filing for divorce last week, Shaik hopped on a plane and headed to Positano, Italy, where she spent a few days posting sun-drenched photos on Instagram.

“Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations,” she cryptically captioned one of the flower-filled shots.