Designer puts life on the line to sell bullet-proof traditional Saudi clothing

Alnahdi United Defense will open its first Miguel Caballero showroom in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia by the end of summer 2019. (Photo: Essam Al-Ghalib)
Updated 11 July 2019
Essam Al-Ghalib
RIYADH: Saleh Alnahdi trusted his products to an entirely new level when he let a man shoot him in the stomach with a handgun at point-blank range.  
He felt that he had to do it in order for clients to trust the what he was about to introduce to the Saudi market — bullet-proof thobes and abayas.  
Standing rather tensely at the Caballero factory in Columbia, Alnahdi took what could have been his final breath, held it, and was shot at a distant that would surely have killed him.  
“I was taking a risk,” Alnahdi, CEO of Alnahdi United Defense, told Arab News last week. “I wasn’t going to let them shoot me at first, but then I thought that if I tried it, my clients would trust me more.”  
With that thought, the young man, then 25, donned a bullet-proof jacket lined with Aramid, the material he uses in his thobes and abayas, and let Miguel Caballero, the inventor of the material, shoot him in the stomach.  

“It felt like someone attempted to pinch me,” Alnahdi said. “Not hit me, just pinch me. I was scared and held my breath but really, I did not feel a thing.”
  During that visit to Columbia two years ago, Alnahdi partnered up with Caballero to bring a full range of bullet-proof products to the Kingdom, but there was an adjustment that needed to be made.
  “We had to adjust to the culture’s needs and the wardrobe. We worked together with the manufacturer for two years, and made bullet-proofs abayas and thobes come to life,” Alnahdi  said.
  “People were very shocked that we actually were able to combine the ballistics material into the clothes in a way that was discrete, while maintaining the garment’s functionality and comfort while complying with US National Institute of Justice Body Armor Compliance Certificate requirements.”
  As is the case with every expensive new product to hit the high streets of Riyadh, bullet-proof thobes and abayas have the potential of suddenly becoming the trendy item for husbands to buy their wives and vice-versa, but there are restrictions on who can purchase these products.  
“This is for a niche market, it’s not for the general public,” Alnahdi said. “Government, Diplomats, VIPs, these are our targeted clients. It could be that you want one, but not everyone can buy one. These are all custom-made products. You cannot walk in and take one off the shelf.”  This is due to government regulations on who is permitted to possess bullet-proof wear, as well as the costs of the actual garments.  
“The products we have are not in salons or small ‘mom and pop’ shops, they are from a brand that kings and presidents around the world are wearing. The quality of the armor we use is not Kevlar, it is Aramid, which is a little more expensive as it is more flexible, and has different levels of protection.”
  When asked what the prices would be, Alnahdi said each was made to order. “We cannot give you a price because it will depend on the size, the level of protection, as well as the material the customer wants.”
  Though there is no official cost, the rough estimate puts the garments well beyond the normal price range of traditional Saudi clothes, but Alnahdi is confident that the demand exists.  
“There exists a very high demand not just for the thobes, but also for the abayas, especially now that women are working in the forces and can use them on and off-duty. It protects them from all levels of threats, from Tasers, stabbings and from bullets.”  
Alnahdi United Defense will open its first Miguel Caballero showroom in the Kingdom, in Riyadh, by the end of the summer.

Couple sues Los Angeles fertility clinic, says their embryo implanted in wrong woman

In this Monday, July 8, 2019 photo taken from video provided by Peiffer Wolf Carr & Kane, Anni, left, and Ashot Manukyan describe their lawsuit against a fertility clinic during an interview in Los Angeles. (AP)
Updated 11 July 2019
Reuters
0

LOS ANGELES: A California couple who says their embryo was implanted into a New York woman in an allegedly botched in vitro fertilization procedure sued their Los Angeles-based fertility clinic on Wednesday, the second lawsuit in the case.
In their Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit, Anni and Ashot Manukyan of Glendale, California, accused the CHA Fertility Center of medical malpractice, breach of contract, battery and other claims, seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
The New York woman and her husband, a couple who identified themselves as Asian, sued CHA in US District Court in New York last week. The wife gave birth in March 2019 to two boys who were not Asian and not from their embryos or related to each other, according to their lawsuit.
“We relied on CHA to help us build a family and, instead, they robbed us of the opportunity to bring our own son into this world,” Anni Manukyan said in a written statement. “We can never forgive CHA. Our goal as a family is to hold CHA accountable and make sure that no one ever suffers like we did.”
A woman answering the phone for CHA, which also has offices in Orange County, California, said on Wednesday afternoon that the clinic had closed for the day and that representatives were not available for comment.
The clinic’s website touts it as a “world renowned fertility clinic” and features testimonials from women who used its services.
In their lawsuit the Manukyans said one of twins born to the New York woman, identified in court papers only by the initials A.P., was from their embryo, a fact they claim CHA sought to conceal.
The Manukyans said they were forced to go to court to gain custody of their son after the New York couple initially claimed parental rights.
“This incredible series of events demonstrates CHA’s shocking incompetence. Anni and Ashot put all their faith and trust in CHA. In return, CHA gave Anni and Ashot lies, excuses and heartbreak,” the Manukyans attorney, Adam Wolf, said in the statement.
According to the lawsuit, CHA in August 2018 inserted the embryo of another couple in Anni Manukyan. When that in vitro fertilization failed to produce a pregnancy the Manukyans were devastated, thinking they had lost their own child.
The Manukyans claim CHA tricked them into giving a DNA sample in the spring of 2019 after the clinic discovered the discrepancy but lied about the reason, calling it a routine test, the lawsuit said.

