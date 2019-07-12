You are here

  • Home
  • Albanian police arrest Russian Daesh ‘fighter’
﻿

Albanian police arrest Russian Daesh ‘fighter’

R.M. left Russia to join Daesh fighters in Syria in 2013. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

Albanian police arrest Russian Daesh ‘fighter’

  • The man immigrated to Syria in 2013 to fight for Daesh
  • He entered Albania illegally after a Russian court ruled in 2015 that he should be arrested
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

TIRANA: A Russian national accused of fighting for Daesh against Syrian government forces was arrested in Albania and will be extradited to Russia, Albanian police said on Friday.
Police said the 34-year-old man, identified as R.M., who was born in and a resident of Norilsk in Russia, entered Albania illegally after a court in Russia’s Chechen Republic ruled in April 2015 he should be arrested for being part of a terrorist group.
“In June 2013, this citizen left Russia for Syria, joined the illegal armed group named ‘Islamic State’ and was an active participant in fighting against government forces in Syria,” a police statement said.
It added NATO member Albania’s anti-terror unit had spent several months locating and identifying the Russian national wanted by Interpol Moscow. Increasing numbers of Russian and Ukrainian citizens visit Albania during the summer holidays.

Topics: Syria Russia Daesh

Related

0
World
British boy wrongly accused of supporting Daesh leader awarded thousands in compensation
0
Middle-East
Alleged Daesh fighter faces Dutch war crimes charges

Nepal airport closed after plane skids off runway

Updated 12 July 2019
AFP
0

Nepal airport closed after plane skids off runway

  • The country has a poor flight safety record and its airports are notoriously difficult to land in
Updated 12 July 2019
AFP
0

KATMANDU: Nepal’s only international airport was closed Friday after a plane skidded off the recently repaired runway, injuring two people, officials said.
The country has a poor flight safety record — Nepali airlines are banned from European Union airspace — and its airports are notoriously difficult to land in.
The Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500, arriving into Katmandu from southern Nepal with 66 passengers, skidded about 15 meters into the grass.
“Our teams are working to remove the plane and reopen the airport,” the airport’s general manager Raj Kumar Chettri said.
Chettri said that removing the Franco-Italian-made turboprop plane was taking a long time because heavy rain has made the area muddy.
Authorities took 11 hours to remove a domestic aircraft that suffered a similar runway excursion in September last year, months after a Malaysian jet with 139 people on board had aborted its takeoff and skidded off the runway.
In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airways plane crashed near the airport, killing 51 people.
The Himalayan nation has some of the world’s most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge for even accomplished pilots.

Topics: aviation Airport nepal

Related

0
Offbeat
Flydubai pilot fails alcohol test, delays Nepal flight for 10 hours
0
World
Katmandu airport reopens after plane skids off runway

Latest updates

Albanian police arrest Russian Daesh ‘fighter’
0
Oil market oversupplied in 2019 on US production: energy watchdog
0
Nepal airport closed after plane skids off runway
0
Opposing rallies mark ‘dog meat day’ in South Korea
0
Turkey receives first shipment of Russian S-400 missile defense system
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.