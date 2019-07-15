You are here

Dancing queen? Theresa May boogies to Abba in final days as British PM

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May dances a few steps as she takes the stage. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 July 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Theresa May boogied away one of her last weekends as British prime minister, showing off some of her famously awkward dance moves to Abba hits such as “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia” at a festival.
In a video clip, she is shown dancing at the Henley Festival as her husband and other men in black tie swing their arms to the tunes.
May, whose premiership was riven by crises over Brexit and who was cast as robotic by opponents, occasionally sought to bring some humor to the job by performing dances in public.
She last year danced with school children in South Africa and then grooved onto stage at the Conservative Party conference to “Dancing Queen” — exhibiting a puzzling robotic hand movement that went viral on social media.

DUBAI: British pop star Dua Lipa was spotted spending time with Anwar Hadid, brother to supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella, on Wednesday night, further fueling rumors that the pair are a bona fide couple.

Hadid was seen at Amazon’s Prime Day concert in New York watching Lipa perform alongside Taylor Swift, SZA and Becky G and, according to People magazine, was photographed entering the venue through a back door with his older sister, Gigi.

After the concert, multiple media outlets reported that both Hadid and Lipa were spotted hanging out together arm in arm, just days after they sparked headlines for cozying up together at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London.

The “New Rules” singer was still wearing her concert attire as she walked the streets of New York — a pair of high-waisted, acid wash jeans and a black-feathered top, complete with a dramatic necklace and comfortable sneakers.

While neither star has confirmed the purported relationship, according to Glamour magazine, they were also seen partying together at Hadid’s birthday celebration in Malibu earlier this year. 

Hadid, a model and jewelry line co-founder, has been vocal about his love for his Arab roots in the past — he is American-Palestinian — while Lipa seems to share his affinity for the region.

She shared an emotional message with her 28.5 million Instagram followers in April, after spending three days at various refugee camps in Lebanon and has been spotted in the UAE more than once.

The Grammy-winning singer visited camps in Rayak and Bekaa with UNICEF to meet with refugee children whose families fled the war in Syria.

Lipa, whose parents fled the conflict in the Balkans in 1992, said, “This is personal for me. My parents fled a war-torn region and built a life for themselves in a new place. And each one of the refugee children I met has parents just like my own, who have tried to make the best decisions they could for their families.

“You can read about the conditions or see the challenges on TV, but you don’t really feel the absolute dire circumstances for refugees from Syria until you see them for yourself,” she added in a released statement at the time.

The star took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her visit, in which she can be seen smiling and laughing as children from the camp surround her.

Meanwhile, Hadid visited Palestine in April and even shot a music video there, all while lauding its “culture, beauty and people” on Instagram.

