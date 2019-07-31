You are here

  • Home
  • With UAE’s support, Yemen’s war victims get a healing touch in India
﻿

With UAE’s support, Yemen’s war victims get a healing touch in India

Mansoor Ali Mastor, 28, from Hodeidah, Yemen, who lost both his legs to a landmine blast, being treated in Delhi for four months. (AN photo by Sanjay Kumar)
Updated 31 July 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

With UAE’s support, Yemen’s war victims get a healing touch in India

  • In two years, more than 1,000 have been brought to New Delhi for treatment
Updated 31 July 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

NEW DELHI: Mansoor Ali Mastor’s quiet demeanor hides the fire inside. His amputated legs have not dampened his spirit to go to the battlefield again. He is now waiting for his artificial legs to be fitted so that he can stand.

The 28-year-old farmer is from Hodeidah, a district in the northwest of Yemen. Late last year he gave up farming, as Houthi rebels planted landmines in his field, and joined the army to fight the Iranian-backed militia. His father was kidnapped and kept in captivity for a year. In March this year, as he was walking down the street leading to his house, a landmine claimed both his legs. 

For the past four months he has been at New Delhi’s Medeor hospital.

“The Houthis have planted bombs not only in the fields but also in our kitchen. For us living is a daily challenge,” Mastor said.

“I am just waiting for my artificial legs to fit, so I can go back home and fight. I am really thankful to the UAE government for giving me new hope in life, and grateful to the Medeor hospital for nurturing me.”

Twenty-one-year-old Helmi Mahfoodh is also taking treatment for his badly injured leg in Medeor. Hailing from Al-Wazaia in Taiz District in Yemen, Mahfoodh’s left leg was badly injured by a landmine when he was fighting the Houthis. 

After spending four months in hospital, he is waiting to fly back home.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The UAE has been funding the treatment, and India has been facilitating the process, by issuing visas to the injured and those accompanying them.

• Helping the UAE is the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, a humanitarian group which helps people in the conflict zone.

• Some of the injuries were so complex that the doctors at the Medeor hospital had to perform multiple surgeries.

“We are grateful to Saudi Arabia and the UAE for standing by the people of Yemen,” he said. He, too, was considering becoming a farmer, but “Houthi insurgency has destabilized our lives. We need to eliminate them for the future of Yemen.”

In the last two years more than 1,000 injured people from Yemen — both soldiers and civilians — have been brought to New Delhi for treatment. Some of the injuries were so complex that the doctors at the Medeor hospital had to perform multiple surgeries.

The UAE government has been funding the treatment, and India has been facilitating the process, by issuing visas to the injured people and those accompanying them.

“The UAE has strong bilateral ties and cooperation with India, and health care is one of the most important areas of collaboration,” said Dr. Ahmed Al-Banna, the UAE’s ambassador to India.

“The UAE government, as part of its international responsibility to humanitarian aid, chose the Medeor hospital as its partner to provide health care facilities to injured Yemeni people. Since July 2016 we have helped over 1,000 people from Yemen in India,” added Al-Banna at a press conference in Delhi last week.

Helping the UAE is the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, a humanitarian group which helps people in the conflict zone.

Al-Banna says that the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis was doing its best to ensure there are no civilian casualties.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director of VPS Health Care, told Arab News: “The mission was initiated by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

“We are extremely privileged that the UAE government has trusted us to send Yemeni patients to our hospital for treatment. We have formed a special team of specialist doctors and nurses,” he added.

Topics: Yemen War UAE India New delhi

Related

0
Middle-East
UN says war in Yemen is ‘eminently resolvable’
0
Middle-East
UN aid official: Yemeni militia blocking food for thousands

Taliban talks with Indonesian Muslim leaders focus on furthering Afghan peace process

Updated 31 July 2019
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA
0

Taliban talks with Indonesian Muslim leaders focus on furthering Afghan peace process

  • The main topic of the meeting was how the warring factions in Afghanistan could make peace with each other
Updated 31 July 2019
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA
0

JAKARTA: Taliban chiefs have held a series of talks with Indonesian Muslim leaders over the future peace process for Afghanistan, it was revealed on Wednesday.

A high-level delegation of Taliban officials met with government representatives and Islamic scholars during an under-the-radar visit to the Indonesian capital Jakarta, which began at the weekend.

On Tuesday, delegates led by the Taliban’s political deputy, Mullah Baradar Akhund, held discussions with leaders of Indonesia’s largest Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), and the country’s highest authority on Islamic affairs, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), at their headquarters in central Jakarta.

NU chairman, Abdul Manan Ghani, told Arab News on Wednesday that the main topic of the meeting was how the warring factions in Afghanistan could make peace with each other in order to build a stable community based on the spirit of Islamic brotherhood.

“We extended our views that they should place priority on having dialogue among the factions in Afghanistan and should not let other countries meddle in with their own vested interests, which could compromise an already fragile situation there,” Ghani said.

He added that the Taliban could also take an example from Indonesia, a country that remained peaceful, largely tolerant and democratic despite its very diverse society and geography made up of 17,000 islands.

“Afghanistan can be a peaceful society, too, especially since it is much less diverse than Indonesia and society is contained in a much smaller location,” Ghani said.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban delegation also met with scholars from the MUI. During talks the council agreed to assist with peace-making efforts between the Afghan government and the Taliban and help advise on ways to address various problems in Islamic society.

Muhyiddin Junaidi, head of the MUI’s international relations department, told Arab News: “We would help to make peace in Afghanistan in accordance with our capacity as an organization and to complement the government’s diplomatic efforts.”

He said the MUI had also offered its assistance in providing scholarships for Afghan students to study in Indonesia’s Islamic boarding schools and universities. “We also extended our assistance on how to issue fatwas in response to the various social, economic and cultural problems that Muslims face,” Junaidi added.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a press statement that during the meeting, Baradar and his colleagues had “highlighted the current situation of Afghanistan, policy and achievements” made by the Taliban.

Pictures circulating on social media showed the Taliban delegation visiting the Istiqlal Mosque, the largest mosque in southeast Asia.

Abu Hurairah Abdul Salam, a spokesman for the mosque, confirmed to Arab News that a delegation from Afghanistan, which he described as “guests of the vice president,” took part in maghrib prayers on Monday afternoon but did not meet any mosque officials.

Despite its positive role in trying to help broker peace in Afghanistan, the Indonesian government has kept mostly quiet about the Taliban trip, which began on Saturday afternoon with a visit to Vice President Jusuf Kalla’s official residence in central Jakarta, maghrib prayer at a nearby mosque and then dinner at his house which ended at 9 p.m.

Kalla’s office issued a brief statement on Sunday about the dinner, saying that Indonesia always maintained communication with all parties involved in brokering peace in Afghanistan in order to maintain trust and make progress in the process. The vice president also said that his country continued to communicate with the US over the issue.

However, the release was removed from the VP’s website on Monday morning and some national news publications were asked to retract stories based on the statement. A spokesman for the Indonesian foreign ministry acknowledged that the meeting had taken place in an “informal” manner but declined to issue any further information.

Topics: Afghan Taliban Afghan Peace Talks Indonesia Abdul Manan Ghani

Related

0
World
Afghan-Taliban talks could happen within two weeks
0
US peace envoy for Afghanistan set to resume talks with Taliban

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra announces 2nd edition of Tanween cultural season
0
Successful birth of Arabian leopard cubs ‘new beacon of hope’ in Saudi bid to save species from extinction: Culture minister
0
Prince Khaled inaugurates 5G service in Makkah
0
Carlos Cruz-Diez — the artist who left a special mark on Jeddah
0
Saudi Red Crescent links with location app to speed up response
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.