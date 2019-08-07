You are here

﻿

Peaceful nature of true Islam highlighted as Hajj Grand Symposium concludes in Makkah

The 44th annual Hajj Grand Symposium concluded on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
0

Peaceful nature of true Islam highlighted as Hajj Grand Symposium concludes in Makkah

  • It was important that Muslims highlight the morality and message of peace that is the true face of Islam
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
0

MAKKAH: The 44th annual Hajj Grand Symposium concluded on Tuesday after two days of debate and discussion on the theme of “Islam: Coexistence and Tolerance.”
The event, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and held at Hilton Makkah Convention Hotel, featured Islamic thinkers and scholars from the Kingdom and across the Islamic world. It included a number of sessions on subjects such as: “Islam in serving societies,” “coexistence and tolerance in Islam,” “humanity in the digital world,” “the doors of guidance in Islam” and “Islam and coexistence issues.”
In a speech on the second day of the symposium, Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, the deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, stressed the importance of hosting the symposium each year. It benefits everyone, he said, thanks to the diversity of the participants and the important benefits that can be obtained from learning about their experiences and listening to their recommendations. He said they will assist the country’s leaders in their efforts to continue to improve Hajj and Umrah services.
Mashat said that the ways in which we deal with the digital world reflects our identity. When technology is misused, it harms religion and humanity. He also stressed the importance of maintaining a presence in the digital world that preserves personal identity.
“When we talk about tolerance and coexisting, we cannot separate the true human identity from the digital identity,” he said. “When there is a difference between the two identities then that will create a double identity.”
Technical expert Abdullah Al-Saba said that prior to the digital revolution, the scope for sharing information was much more limited. As technology has advanced, our lives have gotten easier and we can reach others and spread information more quickly to greater numbers of people. This can serve Islam, he said, for example by using technology to help and track pilgrims during their journeys for Hajj and Umrah.
Counselor Khaled Al-Hajri led a session on Tuesday titled “embracing Islam” that featured Yusuf Estes, an American Islamic preacher, Dr. Rateb Junaid, from United Muslims of Australia, and former French footballer Nicola Anilka.
Estes said it is important to properly reflect the true, positive nature of Islam through actions, including charitable actions, and not only words. Junaid added that after recent terrorist attacks around the world, it was important that Muslims highlight the morality and message of peace that is the true face of Islam.

Topics: HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Hajj symposium guests treated to tour of holy cities
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Hajj symposium calls for coexistence and tolerance

Ministers launch new and enhanced Hajj and Umrah services

Bentin highlighted the smart Hajj platform, which offers a range of advanced and enhanced services to help pilgrims. (SPA)
Updated 07 August 2019
Arab News
0

Ministers launch new and enhanced Hajj and Umrah services

  • Hajj Bank cards, meanwhile, will be issued by a local bank, allowing pilgrims to deposit money when they arrive in Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 August 2019
Arab News
0

MAKKAH: Saudi authorities on Tuesday launched a number of initiatives and enhanced services designed to improve and enrich the experiences of Hajj pilgrims.

Eight projects were unveiled by Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Salih Bentin and his deputy, Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat. They include: a smart Hajj platform; a service-supervision initiative to improve housing by adding additional living space and organizing bus trips; a pilgrims grouping program that uses an electronic system to manage and monitor crowds; a project to increase capacity as part of which a site in Mina has been cleared to house fully equipped tents; and an initiative to improve food services and expand the provision of ready meals at holy sites.

In addition, a “Be an Assistant” initiative encourages people to volunteer to help pilgrims, while an electronic system has been developed to measure the readiness of holy sites to welcome and serve visitors. Finally, a “pilgrimage without a bag” program will make life easier for pilgrims by transporting their luggage from their accommodation to the Hajj terminal at King Abdul Aziz International Airport.

Bentin said that under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia is undergoing great advances in many fields as part of the Vision 2030 national transformation plan, and that the ministry of Hajj and Umrah is contributing through the launch of its new projects and initiatives.

He highlighted the smart Hajj platform, which offers a range of advanced and enhanced services to help pilgrims, including an online electronic visa-application process that removes the need to visit an embassy. The platform also includes a “Smart Hajj” card that holds a pilgrim’s personal, medical and housing information, and can be quickly and easily read using electronic scanners. The card also uses near-field communication to provide assistance to pilgrims who are lost and control entry and exit to Hajj tents.

Hajj Bank cards, meanwhile, will be issued by a local bank, allowing pilgrims to deposit money when they arrive in the Kingdom. It will be accepted by all local traders, and help prevent money being lost or stolen.

In a first at the holy sites, Internet of Things technology has been implemented. It consists of six transmitting stations and 350 sensors places throughout Mina and at the Jamrat bridge. This network will gather and analyze data about overcrowding and the movement of pilgrims. Crowds and movement will also be monitored by a network of high-definition cameras. They data that is collected by these systems will be analyzed at a dedicated monitoring center.

Topics: HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019 Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Islamic affairs minister inaugurates Hajj expo
Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Pakistani startup develops world’s first virtual reality Hajj simulator

Latest updates

Ministers launch new and enhanced Hajj and Umrah services
0
Philippines rejects dengue vaccine as outbreak leaves hundreds dead
0
Makkah Route serves Tunisian pilgrims
0
Hajj chiefs launch two smart apps to help pilgrims
0
Islamic affairs minister inaugurates Hajj expo
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.