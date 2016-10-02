  • Search form

Editorial

Editorial: 'Abu Sin' deserves a tryout, not a trial!

A YouTube grab of ‘Abu Sin’.

It is not surprising that the curious case of Saudi teenager “Abu Sin” has generated global news headlines, particularly that despite it being a few days since his arrest, only a few people — if any — seem to know what exactly was it that he did which was illegal!
If you are unaware of the story, here are the details: A bubbly and incredibly entertaining young Saudi, known by the nickname of “Abu Sin” (which means “toothless”), was arrested on charges of “unethical behavior” after appearing in online video exchanges with 21-year-old American vlogger, Christina Crockett.
Police claimed the videos were “enticing” and invited “negative attention” from viewers around the world.
The humorous exchanges between the two show them battling to communicate despite geographical, cultural and language barriers (Christina doesn’t speak Arabic, Abu Sin doesn’t speak English!). The clips were originally shown live on social streaming live site, You Now, and are now available on a vast array of news and video sites, including YouTube.
In one of the exchanges, Abu Sin performs a funny dance invoking the laughter of his friends, and in another, he dons a traditional Saudi headdress and sings Christina a love song before — jokingly or not — asking her to marry him.
Col. Fawaz Al-Mayman, a spokesperson for Riyadh police, said Abu Sin was arrested for “unethical behavior.”
“His videos received many comments and many of the commenters of the general public demanded he be punished for his actions,” he added, according to the Saudi Gazette.
Undoubtedly some people around the globe will be shocked at the causes of Abu Sin’s arrest, as to most people — including most Saudis — his actions are regarded as nothing more than an innocent, playful exchange between two youngsters.
Meanwhile, his case has gained momentum within the Kingdom itself. There currently are opposing social views sparring over whether or not Abu Sin deserves to be sent to trial “for his silliness which made people laugh (at us).”
Of course, not everyone believes Abu Sin was silly … and even if he was, when did being “silly” ever become a crime?
Furthermore, sadly there are those who believe it is a good thing that Abu Sin is currently behind bars, arguing that it is probably the safest place for him to be after upsetting ultra-conservative members of society, who may opt to take justice into their own hands!
This by far is the worst justification that could ever be given. Those who hold such an awful view must carefully remember that they are wrongfully implying that the Kingdom suffers from a lawless society, whereby bullies and thugs must be feared and respected … this is simply and categorically NOT TRUE.

A legal grey area

Yes, there are media laws in Saudi Arabia which prohibit public incitement and obscenity, and at the end of the day everyone — without exception — must respect and abide by the laws of the land. However, while the authorities rightfully pursue hate preachers who propagate terrorist ideas which result in crimes, it would be wise for room to be made for legally questionable situations like this, where there is no clear case … nor a proven, direct harm to anyone.
Unfortunately, Abu Sin has fallen within a legal grey area which recent leaps in communication technology has created. In a way, he is no different than other victims of social media posts who had not intended to cause harm.
On this front, Saudi Arabia is not unique and courts in countries like the US and UK are full of lawsuits against people who innocently posted material but ended up being sued for libel or causing public distress.
Of course, while nobody can prevent lawsuits being filed, it is not necessarily that they are heard, or that the accused are necessarily found guilty.
Yet, one thing that raises serious concerns in the Col. Al-Mayman quotes, which the Saudi Gazette carried, was where he implied that “Abu Sin” was arrested based on demands of public opinion.
If this is the case, then let it be known that this published opinion believes Abu Sin should be released … and given his own television show!

