Libyan pro-government forces kill 10 Daesh fighters fleeing Sirte

TRIPOLI: Libyan pro-government forces killed at least 10 Daesh militants as they attempted to flee their besieged stronghold of Sirte, the country’s unity government said Sunday.

“Our forces exterminated a group from the Daesh gang that were trying to escape,” said the forces in a statement.

They said their fighters had recovered the bodies of at least 10 militants and were chasing another group that had fled the town, 450 kilometers (280 miles) east of the capital Tripoli. Forces allied with the Government of National Accord have cornered the group in Sirte, the birthplace of ousted dictator Muammar Qaddafi, since launching an offensive on May 12.

But suicide bombings and sniper fire from the surrounded militants slowed the assault.

On Saturday, GNA aircraft conducted six sorties in preparation for an advance on the jihadists’ hideout in the city’s east, said the GNA statement.

American aircraft have also carried out some 177 airstrikes since early August in support of GNA forces, according to US Africa Command (AFRICOM).

The fighting has left some 450 GNA fighters dead and 2500 wounded. The death toll among militants fighters is not known. A Daesh defeat in Sirte would be a serious blow to the group, which has faced major setbacks in Iraq and Syria in recent months.