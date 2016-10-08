  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Tit-for-tat UN veto likely as Russia files rival resolution on Aleppo

Middle-East

Tit-for-tat UN veto likely as Russia files rival resolution on Aleppo

Associated Press |

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov speaks at a briefing in the Defense Ministry in Moscow on Friday. A rival Russian resolution on Syria in the United Nations is expected to force a veto by Western powers, thus sharing the blame for a failure to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Aleppo. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will vote Saturday on rival Syria resolutions sponsored by France and Russia and both are virtually certain to be vetoed, leaving the war-ravaged country and the besieged city of Aleppo engulfed in conflict and key powers deeply divided.
Russia’s last minute introduction of a rival resolution on Friday afternoon took Western supporters of the French draft by surprise.
Several diplomats privately called it a brilliant move because Moscow is forcing a Western veto as well.
Instead of Russia alone being put in a negative spotlight for vetoing the French resolution aimed at ending the bombing campaign by Syrian and Russian aircraft against rebel-held eastern Aleppo, the Western powers are also highly likely to veto the Russian draft because it makes no mention of a bombing halt.
The disintegration of diplomatic talks with Russia has left the Obama administration with a series of bad options for what to do next in Syria.
But despite harrowing scenes of violence, President Barack Obama is unlikely to approve any risky new strategy before handing the civil war over to his successor.
That’s according to senior US officials who weren’t authorized to speak publicly about internal deliberations and requested anonymity.
The officials say the menu of options under discussion include limited military strikes against Syria’s forces, sanctions, more weaponry for rebels and multiparty talks. Those options have one thing in common: None appears likely to curb the bloodshed short-term.
The more aggressive option for military strikes comes with the added risk of pulling the US into direct military confrontation with Russia.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Moderate Moroccan Islamists win parliamentary polls

RABAT Morocco s moderate Islamists have won parliamentary elections beating a rival party close...

Daesh, Assad forces retake lost territories in Aleppo, Hama

BEIRUT Lebanon Daesh militants have recaptured territory in northern Syria while Syrian...

2 bombers blow themselves up after police stop in Turkey

ANKARA Turkey Two suicide bombers refused to surrender during a police operation in the outskirts...

US seeks war crimes probe into Russia-Syria killing spree

WASHINGTON The United States on Friday demanded a war crimes investigation into the ferocious...

Syria’s White Helmets congratulate Colombia on Nobel

BEIRUT The head of Syria s White Helmets on Friday congratulated Colombia s president on winning...

Morocco vote pits moderate Islamists against liberal party

RABAT Moroccans went to the polls on Friday to elect a new Parliament five years after an...

Israel deports activists on ‘women’s boat’ for Gaza

JERUSALEM Israel has deported all but one of a group of women activists who tried to break its...

Involving Shiite militias in Mosul campaign ‘will not bring peace’

ANKARA Involving Shiite militias in an operation to drive Daesh out of the Iraqi city of Mosul...

Heavy toll weighs on Misrata after battle for Libya’s Sirte

MISRATA Libya Next to the rusting shell cases outside Misrata s museum of Libya s 2011 uprising...

Israel betrayed trust: White House

WASHINGTON The White House accused Israel of a betrayal of trust Wednesday in an unusually sharp...

‘Aggression’ slammed as Women’s Boat to Gaza sails into rough waters

JERUSALEM RAMALLAH A group of women activists who tried to break Israel s decade long blockade of...

Aleppo bleeds as US and Russia spar

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow was interested in a...

UN envoy warns east Aleppo facing total destruction

GENEVA The UN s Syria envoy on Thursday made an impassioned appeal to save eastern Aleppo warning...

Despite Houthi intransigence, Yemeni government committed to peace

JEDDAH New attempts are being made to revive a political dialogue between the Yemeni government...

Daesh was nurtured by Iran, says former Syrian vice president

Former Syrian Vice President Abdul Halim Khaddam believes that the United States is no longer...

He came across as a proud yet frustrated Syrian, says journalist who interviewed Khaddam

Leila Hatoum the Dubai based Lebanese journalist who interviewed former Syrian Vice President...

Around Arab News

Tit-for-tat UN veto likely as Russia files rival resolution on Aleppo

UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council will vote Saturday on rival Syria resolutions sponsored by...

Moderate Moroccan Islamists win parliamentary polls

RABAT Morocco s moderate Islamists have won parliamentary elections beating a rival party close...

Daesh, Assad forces retake lost territories in Aleppo, Hama

BEIRUT Lebanon Daesh militants have recaptured territory in northern Syria while Syrian...

Hurricane Matthew lashes southeastern US

JACKSONVILLE United States A weakened Hurricane Matthew churned just off the coast of the US...

2 bombers blow themselves up after police stop in Turkey

ANKARA Turkey Two suicide bombers refused to surrender during a police operation in the outskirts...

Saudi Royal Navy continues Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers

JEDDAH Gulf Shield 1 maneuvers continued in the Sea of Oman on Friday carried out by ships of the...

Olive branch to guerrillas wins Juan Santos Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO BOGOTA Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for...

US seeks war crimes probe into Russia-Syria killing spree

WASHINGTON The United States on Friday demanded a war crimes investigation into the ferocious...

3-day cease-fire mooted; Houthi fire kills 1

JEDDAH Cross border rebel shelling from Yemen killed one person and wounded a father and his...

Ministry speeds up work to clear court cases’ backlog

RIYADH With the Shoura Council seeking to speed up the processing of pending cases the Ministry...

Nonprofits to be involved in running homes for elderly

RIYADH Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani said Thursday that his...

Saudi Commerce and Investment Ministry discusses cooperation with Britain and Germany

RIYADH The Kingdom s relations with Britain and Germany will get a boost from Thursday s meetings...

TVTC seeks dynamic Saudi youth role in 2030

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Council TVTC is seeking to develop Saudi youths in...

‘Lankan maid’ receives SR45,000 in back wages

RIYADH An Indian woman who had come to the Kingdom with a Sri Lanka passport as a housemaid...

Indo-Pak border tension

It was a positive change on the part of Indian and Pakistani officials to meet and defuse tension...

Yusuf Arakkal will be missed

With the passing away of iconic Bangalore based artist painter sculptor and poet Yusuf Arakkal an...