Tit-for-tat UN veto likely as Russia files rival resolution on Aleppo

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will vote Saturday on rival Syria resolutions sponsored by France and Russia and both are virtually certain to be vetoed, leaving the war-ravaged country and the besieged city of Aleppo engulfed in conflict and key powers deeply divided.

Russia’s last minute introduction of a rival resolution on Friday afternoon took Western supporters of the French draft by surprise.

Several diplomats privately called it a brilliant move because Moscow is forcing a Western veto as well.

Instead of Russia alone being put in a negative spotlight for vetoing the French resolution aimed at ending the bombing campaign by Syrian and Russian aircraft against rebel-held eastern Aleppo, the Western powers are also highly likely to veto the Russian draft because it makes no mention of a bombing halt.

The disintegration of diplomatic talks with Russia has left the Obama administration with a series of bad options for what to do next in Syria.

But despite harrowing scenes of violence, President Barack Obama is unlikely to approve any risky new strategy before handing the civil war over to his successor.

That’s according to senior US officials who weren’t authorized to speak publicly about internal deliberations and requested anonymity.

The officials say the menu of options under discussion include limited military strikes against Syria’s forces, sanctions, more weaponry for rebels and multiparty talks. Those options have one thing in common: None appears likely to curb the bloodshed short-term.

The more aggressive option for military strikes comes with the added risk of pulling the US into direct military confrontation with Russia.