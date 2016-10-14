  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Death toll rises as Myanmar battles border attackers

World

Death toll rises as Myanmar battles border attackers

Reuters |

Myanmar border police patrol Wei Thar Li village in Maungdaw located in Rakhine State near the border to Bangladesh on October 12, 2016 as government security forces pursue attackers. (AFP)

YANGON: Myanmar’s security forces have now killed at least 26 people in response to attacks on police that have sparked a dramatic escalation in violence in a Muslim-majority region along its border with Bangladesh, according to reports in state media.
Armed men believed to be from the long-oppressed Rohingya Muslim minority launched a coordinated assault on three border police posts in the early hours Sunday, killing nine police, injuring five and making off with dozens of weapons and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition.
Military personnel and police reinforcements have poured into the Muslim-majority township of Maungdaw, northern Rakhine State, and have clashed with groups of up to 300 men, armed with pistols, swords and knives, according to official reports.
Human rights groups and advocates for the stateless Rohingya have voiced concern that the civilian population may be caught up in the authorities’ violent response.
Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said that her government was “exercising the rule of law” in dealing with the attacks, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said on Thursday.
Authorities had not yet confirmed who was behind the attacks, Suu Kyi said on Wednesday.
The military’s official newspaper, Myawady, said that another 10 alleged attackers were killed, and a rifle was seized, in a clash on Tuesday morning at Kyetyoepyin village, Maungdaw Township.
In a separate incident on Wednesday, the military accused armed attackers of setting fire to 25 houses after an aborted attack on border police quarters in Kyikanpyin village, the site of one of Sunday’s attacks.
The killings bring the total death toll in northern Rakhine State since Sunday to 39, including 13 security personnel.
The 26 alleged attackers reported killed include several who a local resident told Reuters were shot while unarmed and fleeing soldiers.
Campaign group Fortify Rights said on Wednesday it had received reports of extrajudicial killings in the area and called on Myanmar’s government to “protect civilians regardless of religion or ethnicity.”
Authorities have also detained four men, identified as local Muslims, who they allege were involved in the attacks.
The Rohingya bore the brunt of intercommunal clashes in Rakhine in 2012, in which more 100 people were killed. They make up most of the 125,000 people still living in displacement camps in Rakhine State and face severe restrictions on their movements.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Duterte challenges West to probe Philippines drugs war

MANILA Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte called US President Barack Obama the European Union and...

German officials demand answers after Syrian suspect strangles self

BERLIN A 22 year old Syrian man suspected of planning an attack strangled himself by tying his...

Scottish leader unveils new independence plan

GLASGOW Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday unveiled plans for a new independence...

Thailand’s beloved king dies aged 88

BANGKOK Thailand s King Bhumibol Adulyadej the world s longest reigning monarch has died at the...

Pakistan court delays blasphemy appeal after judge steps down

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Supreme Court delayed an appeal into a notorious blasphemy case against a...

Indian Muslims say Modi’s legal reforms divisive

NEW DELHI An influential Indian Muslim group on Thursday accused the country s Hindu nationalist...

Maldives quits Commonwealth over rights row

MAL Maldives The Maldives angrily quit the Commonwealth on Thursday after years of wrangling over...

Islamabad defends travel ban on leading journalist

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s top law enforcement official on Thursday defended a travel ban imposed on a...

Women accuse Trump of groping

WASHINGTON A barrage of accusations that Donald Trump groped or inappropriately kissed women...

Brexit battle goes to British High Court

LONDON Rival protesters gathered Thursday outside the High Court in London where lawyers battled...

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits loyal friend Cambodia

PHNOM PENH Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Cambodia for a two day visit on Thursday...

China vows better veterans treatment after rare protest

BEIJING China s Defense Ministry vowed Thursday to improve living standards for military veterans...

UN appoints man-of-action Guterres as new secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS UNITED STATES The UN General Assembly on Thursday appointed Antonio Guterres as...

Nigeria confirms release of 21 girls kidnapped in Chibok by Boko Haram

LAGOS Nigeria s presidency on Thursday confirmed the release of 21 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram...

Trump would be ‘dangerous’ if elected, says UN rights chief

GENEVA US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump would be dangerous from an international...

Syrian ‘hero migrants’ deserve medals: German politicians

BERLIN Two Syrian refugees should get medals for their bravery after capturing a fellow migrant...

Around Arab News

SABB posts SR3.288 billion profit for first nine months

JEDDAH The Saudi British Bank SABB recorded a net profit of SR3 288 billion for the nine months...

Development plan for Riyadh is promising, say experts

NEW YORK Riyadh these days looks like a big building site where infrastructure and development...

Iran and Israel top sponsors of terror in region: Al-Mouallimi

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

Death toll rises as Myanmar battles border attackers

YANGON Myanmar s security forces have now killed at least 26 people in response to attacks on...

Duterte challenges West to probe Philippines drugs war

MANILA Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte called US President Barack Obama the European Union and...

German officials demand answers after Syrian suspect strangles self

BERLIN A 22 year old Syrian man suspected of planning an attack strangled himself by tying his...

Scottish leader unveils new independence plan

GLASGOW Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday unveiled plans for a new independence...

Thailand’s beloved king dies aged 88

BANGKOK Thailand s King Bhumibol Adulyadej the world s longest reigning monarch has died at the...

Saudi Special Forces train with Chinese, French

RIYADH Saudi and Chinese armed forces began the Exploration 2016 joint military exercise on...

Kazakh president to visit this month

RIYADH Kazakhstan s President Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia...

Riyadh’s UN envoy hopes Security Council holds Houthis accountable for their violations

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

GCC, Turkey deplore UN inaction in Syria

RIYADH Foreign ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council states and Turkey on Thursday called for...

Renewed bombing kills over 150 in rebel-held Aleppo this week

BEIRUT Renewed bombing of rebel held eastern Aleppo has killed more than 150 people this week...

Botched Mosul assault would trigger refugee wave, Turkey warns

ANKARA Any mistake in a planned US backed operation to drive Daesh from the Iraqi city of Mosul...

Israel’s top diplomat in surprise resignation

JERUSALEM Israel s top diplomat Foreign Ministry Director General Dore Gold resigned in a...

Pakistan court delays blasphemy appeal after judge steps down

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Supreme Court delayed an appeal into a notorious blasphemy case against a...