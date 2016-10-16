Saudi envoy to Iraq named minister of state

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Iraq, Thamer Al-Sabhan, is now minister of state for the Gulf region.
Al-Sabhan's new assignment was announced in a royal decree issued by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and carried on the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Sunday.
The diplomat had earlier claimed that Iranian-backed Shiite militias were plotting to assassinate him.
Ambassador Thamer Al-Sabhan
