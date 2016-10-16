  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi envoy to Iraq named minister of state

Saudi Arabia

Saudi envoy to Iraq named minister of state

Arab News |

Ambassador Thamer Al-Sabhan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Iraq, Thamer Al-Sabhan, is now minister of state for the Gulf region.
Al-Sabhan's new assignment was announced in a royal decree issued by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and carried on the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Sunday.
The diplomat had earlier claimed that Iranian-backed Shiite militias were plotting to assassinate him.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Prince Sultan bin Salman calls for a change in work culture

RIYADH President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH Prince Sultan...

Wrong intel ‘led to Sanaa strike’

JEDDAH The Saudi led coalition fighting the Iran backed Houthi rebels in Yemen wrongly attacked a...

Efforts to empower women bear fruit

RIYADH One of the 24 goals set out in the Kingdom s Vision 2030 is women s development which...

OIC Tashkent meet to chart path to peace and creativity

JEDDAH Tashkent the capital of Uzbekistan will host the 43rd session of the Organization of...

Government plugs loopholes in Saudi-expat marriage law

JEDDAH The Kingdom has mandated new requirements for the marriage of Saudi men and women to non...

Labor pact with Sri Lanka safeguards rights of both parties, says new CG

RIYADH Recruitment of labor from Sri Lanka enjoys a smooth sail following the recent agreement...

Saudi Arabia to attend World Digital Conference in Dhaka

RIYADH A high powered Saudi delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Communications and...

Saudi conjoined twins separated

RIYADH Saudi conjoined twins were successfully separated in a five hour surgery Thursday by a...

SR200m allocated to heal Yemen’s wounds

JEDDAH The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid KSRelief has been instructed to...

Riyadh key component of new Syria peace push

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will attend important talks aimed at finding a resolution to the Syrian...

NTP 2020 enhances role of women in Saudi society

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia has stressed that the National Transformation Program 2020 has opened...

Saudi students win 3rd place in UNESCO contest

JEDDAH Saudi students of Dar Al Hekma University won the third place in the I m a City Changer...

Govt looking into hiring household workers from more countries

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said it is studying the possibility of...

$2 billion deposit confirms strong Saudi-Egyptian ties

RIYADH Sherif Ismail the Egyptian prime minister has announced that Egypt received a deposit of 2...

Mass fish death baffles authorities

JEDDAH As the city bid farewell to thousands of fish that died on its shores recently government...

Saudi Special Forces train with Chinese, French

RIYADH Saudi and Chinese armed forces began the Exploration 2016 joint military exercise on...

Around Arab News

Saudi envoy to Iraq named minister of state

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s ambassador to Iraq Thamer Al Sabhan is now minister of state for the Gulf...

US admiral says missiles fired again at US ship near Yemen

WASHINGTON Multiple missiles were fired again from a Houthi controlled region in Yemen targeting...

Gulf real estate investors welcome UK law to attack criminal finances

JEDDAH Gulf investors Saturday welcomed tough new laws being planned in Britain to tackle London...

No breakthrough in Lausanne Syria talks

LAUSANNE Talks in Switzerland between Washington Moscow and Syria s neighbors ended within hours...

Turkey-backed forces attack Daesh bastion

BEIRUT Syrian opposition fighters backed by Turkish airstrikes launched an offensive Saturday to...

Prince Sultan bin Salman calls for a change in work culture

RIYADH President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH Prince Sultan...

Wrong intel ‘led to Sanaa strike’

JEDDAH The Saudi led coalition fighting the Iran backed Houthi rebels in Yemen wrongly attacked a...

A post-Trump world

So after two stinging US presidential debates in which Donald Trump sneered lied and prowled the...

Russian ship departs for Syria; Merkel sees regime ‘war crimes’

BERLIN Some actions in Syria have come very close to war crimes German Chancellor Angela Merkel...

Emirates Skywards partners with Dubai Duty Free

Emirates Skywards the award winning frequent flyer program of Emirates airline has partnered with...

SEC establishes Generation & Optimization Center with GE

Saudi Electricity Company SEC has selected GE as its solutions provider to drive a nationwide...

Mobily endorses construction of one of DCA stages

Mobily CEO Ahmad Farroukh visited the site of charitable investment project Khair Makkah Mobily...

Saudi Build highlights construction sector’s opportunities, challenges

Saudi Build will be launched this year under the slogan the challenges and opportunities for huge...

GITEX Technology Week: KSA official country partner

GITEX Technology Week 2016 opens Sunday showcasing how startups and innovative technologies are...

Daikin Air Conditioning to support Vision 2030 with green activities

Daikin Air Conditioning claimed as the global number one in air conditioning AC solutions that...

Lebanese diva Haifa ‘world’s most beautiful’?

JEDDAH Lebanese singer and actress Haifa Wehbe teased her fans by posting on her Instagram page a...