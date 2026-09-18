DUBAI: US children’s entertainer Ms. Rachel said on Thursday she would match a $1 million donation by American rapper Macklemore to Palestinian aid groups, days after he was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour over pro-Palestine remarks on stage.

“I will match Macklemore’s donation and I invite every wealthy white celebrity to match it and speak out against the genocide in Gaza,” Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Accurso, said on Instagram. “We have a moral obligation to use our privilege and platforms to protect children and human rights.”

Her donation goes to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, one of six organizations Macklemore named on Wednesday when he pledged his entire $1 million in net earnings from the tour. He invited New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to match it.

“A Palestinian life is no less valuable than any other life on this earth,” Macklemore said.

Kraft, who had accused the rapper of antisemitic rhetoric — a charge Macklemore denied — pledged $2 million, as did Sheeran, bringing the combined total to $6 million.

Macklemore was dropped after calling for a free Palestine at MetLife Stadium and telling audiences he had not forgotten those in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. The remaining opening acts — Finneas, Aaron Rowe and Lukas Graham — and Sheeran's backing band Beoga withdrew in solidarity.

Ms. Rachel previously staged a New York exhibition of artwork by children in Gaza.