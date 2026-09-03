JEDDAH: Saudi DJ and music producer Nouf Sufyani — who goes by the artist name Cosmicat, inspired by her deep affinity for cosmology and cats — has performed on some of the world’s biggest electronic music stages, including Tomorrowland, Soundstorm and Ultra Music Festival, as well as appearances on Boiler Room streams. She has also fronted fashion campaigns.

Her music draws from deep house, techno and melodic house, often blending elements of hip-hop, R&B and pop. Here, Sufyani shares some of the songs that have made the biggest impact on her.

A song that takes me back to my childhood

“The Call,” by Backstreet Boys takes me back to being young and discovering amazing pop music for the first time. Growing up, I started to realize just how cool the production of this song is. It was produced by Rami Yacoub and Max Martin, who were behind massive hits such as Britney Spears’ “...Baby One More Time” and NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me.” They basically helped define the sound of an entire era. There is something really nostalgic about hearing it now and remembering how I felt when I first discovered that kind of music.

The popular boy band Backstreet Boys poses for a promotional photo in the late 1990s, showcasing their signature style and camaraderie. (Getty Images)

A song that reminds me of my best friend

“Innerbloom” by (Australian alt-dance trio) Rüfüs Du Sol. According to both of us, this is the most beautiful song ever made. It’s almost sacred to us. We can listen to it and just get lost in it. I think it’s a masterpiece of music production, and it has become a song that will always remind me of our friendship.

A song that’s guaranteed to fill a dance floor

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson. That iconic bassline. Quincy Jones. The best-selling album of all time. Do I even need to say more? “Thriller” is one of those songs that transcends generations. The moment it comes on, people know exactly what it is, and it’s almost impossible not to move.

A song that makes me want to cry

“Levitate” by (UK rock band) Sleep Token. I discovered this song during a really tough emotional period in my life, so it’s permanently connected to that time for me. It carries a lot of emotion, and even now, I can’t really listen to it. Sometimes a song can become so tied to a specific memory or feeling that hearing it brings everything back. This is definitely one of those songs for me.

Beyoncé performs on stage in a striking polka-dotted suit, showcasing her dynamic presence during a live concert. (AFP)

A song that makes me happy

“Energy” by Beyonce. I love everything she does. Her “Renaissance” album was exactly the energy we needed coming out of the depressing post-pandemic period. “Energy” is fun, playful and girly, and I’m here for it. The whole album felt like an invitation to let go, have fun and get back onto the dance floor.

A song I wish I’d written

“My All” by Mariah Carey. It’s an all-time classic. The songwriting, the melody, the emotion — everything about it is just so good. And honestly, the royalties must be massive. So, yeah, I wish I wrote that.

A song for someone I love

“Otherside” by Beyonce, for my late cat Luz, who passed away from cancer. This song is so powerful. I cried the first time I heard it, and I still do. It explores themes of grief, love and parental devotion, and those themes really resonate with me when I think about Luz. There’s a line in the song that says: “You are my reason to believe in another life, best believe me, you will see me on the other side.” That line means a lot to me. I like to believe that there is another side where I will see Luz again.

Lupe Fiasco performs energetically on stage, engaging the audience with a dynamic performance. (AFP)

A great song for a road trip

“Around the World” by Daft Punk. I mean, it suits traveling perfectly. What else could you ask for? Honestly, I wouldn’t mind adding all of Daft Punk’s albums to the playlist and listening to them back-to-back throughout the entire trip. Their music is perfect for being on the road, watching the scenery change and just getting lost in the journey.

A song with great lyrics

“No. 1 Headband” by Lupe Fiasco. I’m a massive old-school hip-hop fan, and Lupe Fiasco is a poet to me. “No. 1 Headband” is part of his “Samurai” album, which I had the pleasure of rediscovering in Japan, where I also bought a physical copy. The writing is incredibly clever. I love hip-hop that makes you stop and think about the lyrics and catch different layers each time you listen. Lupe is one of those artists who really treats songwriting as an art form. For me, this one is a 10/10.

A song that’s a guilty pleasure

Honestly? “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley. I don’t care if it is a guilty pleasure. “Never Gonna Give You Up” is a tuuuune. It’s one of those songs that immediately puts you in a good mood, and I will absolutely sing along when it comes on.