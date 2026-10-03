DUBAI: US country singer Zach Bryan and his band wore T-shirts reading “Free Palestine” during his concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this week.

The show was the first of two dates at the venue on his With Heaven On Tour. Bryan, a Grammy winner best known for the hits “Something in the Orange” and “I Remember Everything,” did not address the shirt from the stage.

The stadium is owned by the Kraft Group, led by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who barred US rapper Macklemore from performing there last month.

In early September, while opening for British singer Ed Sheeran at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Macklemore shouted “Free Palestine,” expressed solidarity with people in Gaza and the West Bank, showed images from the war in Gaza and performed his protest song “Hind’s Hall.”

Kraft confirmed in a statement that his decision was based on Macklemore’s “recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey.”

Macklemore said Kraft had rallied other stadium owners, who told Sheeran he would not be allowed to play their venues if the rapper stayed on the tour. Kraft did not address that claim. Sheeran later dropped Macklemore from the remaining US dates.

Macklemore has since announced a Free Palestine Tour to take place in Dublin, Paris and London from Oct. 26-30, which he said sold out immediately.