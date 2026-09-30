HARARE: A helicopter with six people on board crashed in a rural part of Zimbabwe on Wednesday and it appears there were no survivors, officials said.

The helicopter crashed in the Marondera district, southeast of the capital, Harare, police said.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana posted on X that four passengers including a high-profile businessman were on board along with two crew members. “Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash,” Mangwana posted.

Mangwana and police did not immediately identify those on board, and police said they would provide more details later as responders were on the scene. The crash happened around 5 p.m., police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said in a statement.