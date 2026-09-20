PHUKET: Israeli tourists in Thailand are facing growing public backlash, with Thai protesters accusing them of illegally acquiring land, breaching local laws and engaging in disrespectful behavior.

Discontent over Israeli presence has been building since 2022, initially fueled by individual incidents and disputes in tourist destinations including Pai, Koh Phangan and Koh Samui.

The number of cases has lately increased, as arrivals of Israelis have grown since their genocidal war on Gaza, with over 277,000 recorded in the first eight months of 2026 — a 7 percent increase over the same period last year, following a 45 percent surge in 2024.

The rise in arrivals has been accompanied by a spike in Israelis staying in Thailand long-term, according to Saichon Nuchet, founder of the Phuket Land Protection Group, which on Sept. 11 was joined by Phuket residents to oppose Jewish New Year celebrations in their locality and protest the disrespectful behavior of Israeli visitors to the island province.

“The Israelis who come here stay long-term and run their own closed-loop businesses. Their businesses cover everything — hotels, hair salons, mini-marts, and car rentals. Upon arrival, they consume, live, and spend exclusively within their own network,” Saichon told Arab News.

“Furthermore, their behavior includes bargaining aggressively, and when they don’t get their way, they stick out their tongues or flip off local business owners.”

His group’s protest took place a day after a separate demonstration was held outside the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok, where protesters holding placards “Thailand is not for sale” and “Boycott Israel” accused Israelis of illegal landholding, running illegal businesses, and setting up houses of worship without permits.

“This place is my home. I have children and grandchildren who must have a future on their own land,” Saichon said. “If we allow Israelis to continue settling in my home, how will my children and grandchildren survive?”

Malinee Maleena, who has worked as a tour guide for foreign visitors in Phuket for 17 years, has also cited negative experiences with Israeli tourists, including what she described as disrespectful language and not paying the agreed fees.

“I have never encountered any nationality that causes as many problems as the Israelis,” she said.

“The reason this has become a major issue now is that Israelis are not just coming here to travel and disrespecting local norms. They are now establishing Chabad centers and building cemeteries. Furthermore, in their areas, they do not allow Thai people to walk through. Is it right that they have the right to chase Thai people away on our own land?”

The case she was referring to, involving a graveyard run by Israelis without permits in central Thailand, is among the recent developments decried by the Thai public. Last week, it prompted Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to say that things have “gone too far” and foreigners “cannot come here, take our land, and then bury their dead here.”

Panitan Wattanayagorn, political scientist and associate professor at Chulalongkorn University, saw the growing discontent and protests against Israelis as sending a broader message that immigration policy reform was needed.

“Aside from short-term crackdowns and holding lawbreakers accountable, a systemic overhaul is necessary for the long term,” he told Arab News.

“I believe we should begin amending laws concerning foreigners in the Kingdom, visa issuance, immigration, and deportation … These foreigners are well-versed in exploiting loopholes to evade authorities and remain in Thailand for extended periods.”

While many foreigners own land in Thailand, fears about Israeli land acquisition have grown as more people learn about Israel’s occupation of Palestine — and vice versa: Scrutiny of Israeli behavior in Thailand has also raised awareness of the situation in Palestine, according to Mook, an activist who runs Solidarity Collective Thailand, a group campaigning against Zionism since 2023.

“Israel’s attempts to acquire land in Thailand connect directly to its efforts to colonize Palestine. This enables Thai people to gain a broader understanding of what Israel is doing to Palestinians,” she said.

“It highlights that many individuals have had negative experiences with Israeli people. However, the negative side is that people are currently failing to make distinctions and are generalizing that all Israelis are bad, which easily escalates into racial and religious hatred … Within our activist group, we are clear that we do not welcome racism.”