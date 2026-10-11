Authors: Isaac Baley and Laura Veldkamp

The most valuable firms in the global economy are valued largely for their data.

Amazon, Apple, Google, and others have proven the competitive advantage of a good data set. And yet despite the growing importance of data as a strategic asset, modern economic theory neglects its role.

In this book, Isaac Baley and Laura Veldkamp draw on a range of theoretical frameworks at the research frontier in macroeconomics and finance to model and measure data economies.