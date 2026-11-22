Authors: Hector Manuel Meneses Lozano and Victoria Mitchell

Weaving is one of humanity’s oldest technologies and remains central to our global economies. Yet because of the fragility of textiles and their association with women’s labor and craft, they have often been marginalized in art history.

From the early-modern Andes to the contemporary artist’s studio, weaving has shaped artistic practice and raised important questions for conservators and museums responsible for preserving these delicate materials.

At its core, weaving is an act of material transformation in which discrete threads are organized into coherent cloth.