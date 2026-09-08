RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged higher on Tuesday, gaining 11.52 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 11,036.25.

Total trading turnover on the benchmark index reached SR3.21 billion ($856 million), with 164.02 million shares changing hands. Of the 272 listed companies, 92 advanced while 160 declined, according to Saudi Exchange.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index gained 1.24 points, or 0.08 percent, to finish at 1,481.58. The parallel market Nomu slipped 34.63 points, or 0.16 percent, to 21,706.67.

Movers

Banan Real Estate Co. was the session’s top performer, rising 8.02 percent to SR3.50. Saudi Industrial Development Co. advanced 6.01 percent to SR17.29, while Najran Cement Co. gained 5.53 percent to SR5.92

Knowledge Economic City Co. climbed 4.72 percent to SR20.42, and Leejam Sports Co. increased 3.9 percent to SR80.

National Gypsum Co. was the day’s biggest decliner, falling 3.57 percent to SR12.70.

Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. dropped 2.78 percent to SR19.94, followed by Saudi Arabian Refineries Co. and Saudi Ground Services Co., which declined 2.6 percent and 2.56 percent to SR56.30 and SR23.99, respectively.

Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund dropped 2.11 percent to SR9.30.

Announcements

On the announcements front, Knowledge Economic City Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Kaden Investment Co. to develop the SR2.5 billion Multaqa Al Madinah 2 mixed-use project.

The development is expected to include about 1,527 residential units alongside commercial and office space. The parties intend to establish a closed-ended real estate investment fund, with Knowledge Economic City holding 75 percent of its units and Kaden owning 25 percent, subject to definitive agreements and regulatory approvals.

Elm Co. said its wholly owned subsidiary, Thiqah Business Services Co., signed a five-year revenue-sharing contract with the Ministry of Commerce to develop and digitize its services.

Expected revenue over the contract’s term is equivalent to about 19 percent of Elm’s 2025 revenue, although the agreement has no fixed total value. Elm shares closed 0.08 percent lower at SR607.

National Gypsum Co. said it remained unable to publish its first-half financial results because it had not received the external auditor’s final report.

The company said procedures for suspending its listed securities would apply under the exchange’s rules.

Meanwhile, the Capital Market Authority approved Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co.’s request to reduce its capital by 69.7 percent to SR45.43 million from SR150 million to offset accumulated losses.