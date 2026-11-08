RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index declined on Sunday, shedding 78.50 points, or 0.78 percent, to close at 10,016.92.

Trading turnover on the benchmark reached SR2.74 billion ($730 million), with 140 stocks advancing and 119 declining.

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, moved in the opposite direction, gaining 81.54 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 21,741.82. Of the listed stocks, 40 advanced while 20 declined.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also ended lower, shedding 8.36 points, or 0.61 percent, to settle at 1,367.28.

Top gainers and losers

Naseej International Trading Co. led the gainers, surging 10 percent to SR11.44.

Middle East Healthcare Co. followed, climbing 9.98 percent to SR25.24, while Consolidated Grunenfelder Saady Holding Co. advanced 9.93 percent to SR7.42.

Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. was the session’s biggest loser, falling 6.55 percent to SR36.50.

Specialized Medical Co. declined 4.87 percent to SR12.50, while Raydan Food Co. dropped 4.77 percent to SR14.56.

Announcements

Etihad GO Telecom Co. reported a 10 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to SR140 million for the first nine months of 2026, according to its consolidated interim financial results filed with Tadawul.

The company attributed the improvement primarily to a SR203 million increase in revenue, partially offset by a SR169 million rise in the cost of revenue. The provision for expected credit losses also declined by SR6 million.

The group said its performance reflected the successful implementation of its strategy, continued business development and expansion into promising growth areas.

Etihad GO Telecom shares closed at SR79, down 0.88 percent.

Arabian Drilling Co. reported a 90 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to SR6.9 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, according to a bourse filing.

The decrease was in line with lower revenue, partly offset by efficiencies in rig moves, cost optimization initiatives and reduced general and administrative expenses.

Despite the earnings decline, Arabian Drilling shares gained 5.55 percent to close at SR93.20.