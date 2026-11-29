RIYADH: Ceer, Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown automotive brand and original equipment manufacturer, has signed an agreement with Tamawal Digital Brokerage Co. to introduce an integrated digital automotive financing marketplace.

Under the agreement, Tamawal, a digital financing broker licensed and regulated by the Saudi Central Bank, will provide a technology-as-a-service platform integrated directly into Ceer’s online vehicle configurator and purchasing process, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The integration will allow customers to explore tailored financing packages, assess affordability, compare rates offered by banks and track applications through a single digital platform, eliminating the need to visit branches or approach lenders separately.

The platform incorporates automated financing origination and compliance processes, leveraging connectivity with key national digital infrastructure to facilitate real-time identity verification, income validation, credit assessments, anti-money laundering screening and fraud prevention checks.

Combined with centralized order management capabilities, the system will support real-time eligibility assessments, streamline operations and improve coordination across the automotive value chain.

While Ceer will maintain commercial relationships with participating banks and financing providers, Tamawal will serve as the licensed digital broker, connecting prospective buyers directly with financial institutions to obtain pre-approved financing rates.

Ceer Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schuessler said: “With Tamawal, we are giving CEER customers a seamless digital path to trusted financing options, all in one place. The marketplace is also built to grow with us, opening CEER’s ecosystem to financial partners and supporting the Kingdom’s vision for a more digital, customer-centric financial sector.”

Tamawal CEO Mohammed Alhathel said: “We are proud to partner with CEER on a vision that fundamentally simplifies auto-financing. As a licensed digital broker, our mission is to leverage our smart financial technology to bring the most competitive rates directly to the consumer.”

He added: “Together, we are eliminating friction, bridging the gap between mobility and digital banking, and setting a brand-new benchmark for customer convenience in Saudi Arabia.”

The partnership underscores both companies’ focus on digital innovation, customer experience, regulatory compliance and long-term ecosystem development, supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Established in November 2022 as a joint venture between the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund and Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Foxconn, Ceer is projected to contribute $8 billion directly to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product by 2034 and generate up to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs, according to PIF.