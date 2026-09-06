RIYADH: The Council of Economic and Development Affairs held a videoconference meeting to review the Ministry of Economy and Planning’s quarterly report, which covered key developments in the national economy, its growth prospects amid a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, and opportunities to strengthen national competitiveness, support economic development and keep pace with global changes.

Saudi economy shows resilience amid regional challenges

The report highlighted the strength and resilience of the national economy in the face of regional challenges, noting that the annual inflation rate remained among the lowest globally at 1.8 percent for the third consecutive month in July. The Purchasing Managers’ Index for the private sector also remained in expansion territory for the fourth consecutive month, reaching 53.1 points.

Vision 2030 progress and health-sector transformation

The council reviewed the analysis submitted by the Strategic Management Office regarding the performance of Saudi Vision 2030 programs and national strategies for the first quarter of 2026. The report highlighted the progress achieved toward fulfilling the objectives and the qualitative accomplishments realized across the Vision’s three pillars: a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.

It noted the continued positive performance and achievements of the Vision programs and national strategies despite regional shifts, underscoring the resilience of the Saudi economy and its ability to adapt to regional and international developments.

The council also discussed a presentation by the Ministry of Health on the progress of its transformation plan, which resulted in the transfer of 10 health clusters from the Ministry of Health to the Health Holding Co.

The presentation outlined the subsequent steps to complete the Ministry of Health’s transition to a regulatory and supervisory role over the health sector, ensuring a tangible impact through enhanced prevention, improved quality and accessibility of healthcare, and an elevated patient experience, in support of Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, including reaching a life expectancy of 80 years.

In addition, the council reviewed a periodic presentation from the National Center for Privatization & PPP on key developments in the privatization ecosystem during the first half of 2026, the performance of supervisory committees, major activities, and strategic projects, reflecting marked progress in overall performance and the volume of privatization and public-private partnership initiatives.

During the meeting, the council reviewed several procedural matters, including draft regulations for the International Tourism Academy; the General Court of Audit’s 65th annual report; major investment and development projects in the Eastern Region; an updated organizational guide for programs for persons with disabilities; and several economic and policy reports.

These included the quarterly economic forecast, a report on international economic partnerships, the semi-annual report of the ministerial committee overseeing the social support and assistance system, and a monthly report on the implementation of the Kingdom’s executive plan to host the headquarters and regional offices of international and regional governmental organizations.

The council also reviewed monthly executive summaries of the Consumer Price Index, Wholesale Price Index and foreign trade, the quarterly summary of the Real Estate Price Index, and the underlying reports on which these summaries were based.

The council adopted the necessary decisions and recommendations regarding these matters.