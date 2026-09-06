Amid considerable uncertainty over global economic growth, the prospect of higher interest rates and long-term government bond yields, and volatile energy prices, business activity worldwide has come under pressure.

Trade disruptions resulting from higher customs duties, supply chain disruptions caused by geopolitical conflicts, and mounting challenges facing major international institutions have further compounded these pressures.

These conditions underscore the need for resilient businesses that are not only financially strong but also supported by robust supply chains and capable of navigating challenging market conditions.

Against this backdrop, mergers and acquisitions have emerged as powerful drivers of growth, competitiveness and economic transformation. Yet their success depends on far more than agreeing on valuations and commercial terms. Regulatory complexity, cultural integration, corporate governance, due diligence, and the alignment of people and strategy can ultimately determine whether a transaction creates lasting value or falls short of its objectives.

Global M&A activity strengthened significantly in 2025, with announced deal value reaching approximately SR17.3 trillion ($4.6 trillion), an increase of 49 percent from 2024 and the strongest annual performance since 2021.

Saudi Arabia also recorded substantial transaction activity. The General Authority for Competition, which originated as the Competition Council in 2004, received 427 economic concentration applications valued at approximately SR2 trillion in 2025. It issued a record 269 no-objection decisions, up 33 percent from 2024.

Several major transactions illustrate the growing role of M&A in Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation. In the financial sector, the 2021 merger of the National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group created Saudi National Bank, combining two leading institutions to achieve greater scale, operational efficiency and competitiveness.

In the industrial sector, Saudi Aramco completed its $69.1 billion acquisition of a 70 percent stake in SABIC from the Public Investment Fund. Together, these transactions demonstrate how M&A can help consolidate industries, achieve economies of scale, integrate supply chains, develop strategic capabilities and support the Kingdom’s economic diversification objectives.

Against this backdrop, the Riyadh Chamber organized the “Legal Aspects of Corporate Mergers and Acquisitions and Investment Opportunities Forum” on Aug. 31, bringing together representatives from public- and private-sector entities.

The forum provided a valuable platform for regulators, investors, business leaders, legal advisers, compliance officers, board members, governance professionals and SMEs to exchange perspectives, enhance regulatory awareness and explore ways to reduce transaction risks and support sustainable corporate growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

I had the privilege of moderating the forum’s third session, titled “The Regulatory and Supervisory Framework for Mergers and Acquisitions in the Kingdom.” The session examined the role of regulatory authorities in reviewing M&A transactions and promoting competition, the regulatory framework governing transactions involving listed companies, and the support provided by relevant authorities for investment deals. It also explored M&A as a strategic tool for driving the growth and long-term sustainability of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Ultimately, an M&A transaction should not be pursued simply to achieve expansion or increase market share. Companies should first establish a clear strategic rationale and determine whether the transaction can create sustainable economic value, improve operational efficiency, foster innovation, strengthen competitiveness and build more resilient supply chains.

Expected synergies should be realistic, measurable and supported by a credible post-transaction integration plan.

Thorough due diligence is equally important. It should extend beyond financial performance and valuation to cover legal obligations, regulatory approvals, tax exposure, operational risks, contractual commitments, governance arrangements, workforce implications, corporate culture, cybersecurity, data protection, intellectual property, and environmental and social responsibilities.

Companies should also assess whether they have the financial and managerial capacity to complete the transaction and integrate the businesses effectively without disrupting existing operations.

Particular attention must be paid to the transaction’s impact on market competition. A deal that creates economic value for the parties involved may nevertheless harm consumers or the broader market if it creates or reinforces a dominant position, restricts market access, raises barriers to entry, reduces consumer choice or weakens competitive pricing.

Early engagement with relevant regulatory authorities can help identify such concerns, clarify notification and approval requirements, and reduce the risk of delays or legal challenges.

Supply chain considerations should also form part of the assessment. While an M&A transaction may improve security of supply, increase access to essential inputs and reduce operational vulnerabilities, companies must ensure that it does not create excessive dependence on a single supplier, market, technology or distribution channel.

Ultimately, a successful M&A transaction requires more than regulatory approval and financial completion. It should deliver tangible and sustainable benefits to shareholders, employees, customers and the wider economy.

Clear governance, transparent decision-making, full compliance with the applicable legal and regulatory framework, and continuous monitoring of post-transaction outcomes are therefore essential to ensuring that a deal achieves its strategic objectives while supporting fair competition and long-term market development.

Talat Zaki Hafiz is an economist and financial analyst.

X: @TalatHafiz