RIYADH: Saudi artificial intelligence company Humain and US chipmaker AMD have launched a turnkey computing solution aimed at helping businesses in the Kingdom deploy AI without investing in hyperscale infrastructure.

Called “AI in a Box,” the offering is designed for companies at the early stages of AI adoption and targets industries including oil and gas, financial services and manufacturing. It combines AMD’s accelerated computing technology with Humain’s full-stack AI capabilities, according to a statement.

The launch comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to expand domestic AI computing capacity and make the technology more accessible to enterprises as part of its broader push to develop an AI-driven economy.

Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain, said: “The most transformative technologies are the ones that eventually become accessible to everyone. AI compute is moving through that same transition. With AI in a Box, Humain and AMD are taking advanced computing capability and making it practical for enterprises that do not need to begin with hyperscale infrastructure.”

He added: “Start with a workload. Prove the value. Scale from there. We want to make the path from the first AI use case to enterprise-scale deployment dramatically simpler.”

Building AI capacity

The solution combines AMD’s accelerated computing with Humain’s full-stack AI capabilities. It runs on AMD Instinct GPUs and AMD EPYC CPUs, and is meant to offer scalable AI infrastructure tailored to Saudi enterprises.

Companies can use it to start deploying AI, test new use cases and give more employees access to AI tools.

“For AI to deliver its full impact, high-performance computing needs to be accessible to businesses of every size,” said Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD.

She added: “Together with Humain, we are expanding our collaboration to bring advanced computing capabilities to more companies across Saudi Arabia and give them the opportunity to innovate and grow in the AI era.”

Humain is a Public Investment Fund company that offers full-stack AI services, including data centers, cloud platforms, advanced AI models, including Arabic multimodal large language models, and sector-specific solutions.

The collaboration between Humain and AMD follows a previous agreement signed in May 2025, under which both entities agreed to invest up to $10 billion to deploy 500 megawatts of AI compute capacity over the next five years. The broader collaboration covers AI computing infrastructure spanning Saudi Arabia and the US.

Through a joint venture, AMD, Humain and Cisco have also planned to deploy up to 1 gigawatt of AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia by 2030.

Saudi AI push

The development comes against the backdrop of the Saudi cabinet’s decision in March to declare 2026 the Year of AI, underscoring the acceleration of the technological revolution in the Kingdom and positioning it as a national lever for economic diversification.

Earlier this month, Humain invested in Saudi AI firm MOZN and entered into a partnership to develop enterprise AI solutions for financial institutions and public-sector organizations locally and globally.

The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of sovereign AI across the financial and public sectors by helping organizations move from pilot projects to secure, production-scale deployments.

In 2026 alone, Humain invested $3 billion in Elon Musk’s xAI in its Series E funding round shortly before the startup was acquired by SpaceX, and agreed to a financing framework worth up to $1.2 billion with Saudi Arabia’s National Infrastructure Fund to expand AI and digital infrastructure in the Kingdom. The framework is non-binding and includes plans for up to 250 megawatts of AI data-center capacity.