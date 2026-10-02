More than 300,000 units of R.O.C.S. oral-care products have been shipped to Saudi Arabia since 2023. The figure gives a sense of scale, but the product mix tells a more interesting story: rather than relying on a single bestseller, the Russian brand is gradually filling the entire family shelf.

The range includes toothpastes for babies aged 0–3, preschool children aged 3–7, children aged 6–12, as well as teenagers and adults. The portfolio is complemented by toothbrushes and mouthwashes, with a dedicated professional PRO line. A shopper may come looking for a product for their child and then find a solution for sensitive teeth, care for braces or gentle whitening.

For a Saudi distributor, such a broad portfolio creates an opportunity to build the category around different age groups and needs. For Russian manufacturers, the “Made in Russia” national brand promotion program — implemented by the Russian Export Center — helps open this dialogue.

The program brings together voluntary certification, promotional support and opportunities to connect with international partners.

For an importer, this creates a clear entry point: they can discover a manufacturer, assess its product range and move on to concrete discussions about supply. In the case of R.O.C.S., that conversation is already measured in hundreds of thousands of units.

Children’s products open the door

The largest shipments provide a good indication of how Saudi families may first encounter the brand. More than 139,000 packs shipped since 2025 were children’s products: Baby Linden and Baby Apple for children aged 0–3; Kids Raspberry and Strawberry and Kids Fruity Cone for ages 3–7; and Junior toothpastes for children aged 6–12, featuring bright berry and fruit flavors.

At first glance, children’s flavors may seem like a purely emotional choice. For parents, however, there is a practical consideration behind them: getting a child to brush their teeth twice a day is easier when they actually like the toothpaste. The manufacturer also differentiates its products by age, recognizing that oral-care needs vary between the baby-teeth stage, the transition to permanent teeth and adolescence.

This is how the product range becomes something of a ladder. A family may start with a Baby product, move on to Kids and Junior, and later choose an adult or specialized line. In other words, the brand can become part of a family’s oral-care routine over several years. For everyday consumer goods, that continuity is particularly valuable because customers return to the category on a regular basis.

After high-volume products come specialized solutions

Since 2026, shipments have also included Baby, Kids and Junior toothbrushes, adult Sensitive toothbrushes and specialized brushes from the PRO line, as well as mouthwashes. R.O.C.S. PRO is a dedicated line of professional solutions for specific clinical needs, including orthodontic care for people wearing braces, enhanced remineralization and enzyme-enriched formulas designed to improve plaque removal.

The presence of these products side by side — both on the retail shelf and in the bathroom — is telling. One is aimed at parents of very young children, while another is designed for people who need specialized care during orthodontic treatment. Between the two lies almost the entire family, giving the distributor an opportunity to develop the category in greater depth rather than relying on sales of a single all-purpose toothpaste or toothbrush.

From laboratory to bathroom

The DIARSI group of companies, one of the leaders in the production of innovative oral-care products, develops its own formulations and conducts laboratory and clinical research. Its portfolio includes products for sensitive enamel, gum care, braces and implants, as well as fluoride-free and sodium lauryl sulfate-free options.

It is also important that the products are backed by international certifications and safety documentation, including ISO 9001:2015, compliance with SFDA requirements and applicable SASO/GSO standards for oral-care products, as well as Certificates of Conformity for imported products.

What the Saudi partner gets

In the oral-care market, repeat purchases matter more than a memorable first encounter. Toothpaste runs out, toothbrushes need replacing, and a family’s needs change over time. For that reason, simply getting onto the shelf once is not enough. A supplier needs to maintain the range, ensure subsequent shipments and give distributors clear distinctions between product lines.

The broader the portfolio, the more important it becomes to explain it clearly to shoppers: how is Junior different from Kids? Who is the Sensitive line designed for? Why does someone with braces need a dedicated toothpaste? International promotion translates a complex product catalog into the language of specific consumer needs.

For R.O.C.S., Saudi Arabia has already become a market with an established supply history. The next chapter is about expanding its presence on the shelf — from several recognizable toothpaste products to a broader oral-care system serving different ages and dental needs.

That is how a brand gradually establishes itself in retail. First, shoppers recognize the packaging. Then they come back for a familiar product. Eventually, they notice that the same shelf also carries toothpaste for their child, a toothbrush for their teenager and a product for an adult with sensitive teeth. A family shelf built this way, one product at a time, can say more about a brand’s presence in a market than any formal announcement ever could.