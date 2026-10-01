Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the exclusive distributor of Lexus in Saudi Arabia, unveiled the new Lexus ES at the Lexus Center in Jeddah, marking the latest evolution of a model that has been part of the Lexus lineup since 1989.

The unveiling of the eighth-generation ES coincided with the reopening of the revamped Lexus Center, which combines automotive design with art, architecture and hospitality.

The new ES builds on the model's focus on quietness, ride comfort and premium quality while introducing new electrified powertrain technology, advanced features and a more spacious interior.

Developed around the concept of "Experience Elegant and Electrified Sedan," the new ES combines sedan proportions with new technology and a driving experience designed to enhance comfort for passengers.

Lexus said the vehicle was developed with a focus on creating a "pleasant time for all seats," extending the emphasis on comfort beyond reducing movement and noise to the overall passenger experience.

Technology features include a 14-inch Display Audio system and Lexus' Responsive Hidden Switches, which integrate physical controls into the steering wheel and instrument panel. Lexus Safety System+ 4 adds driver-assistance and safety technologies, while a new 3D View for the Panoramic View Monitor provides drivers with a broader view of their surroundings.

Lexus International Chief Engineer Kohei Chiashi said the vehicle was developed through repeated testing and refinement at the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama in Japan.

"During the development of this vehicle, teams from planning, design, engineering, and evaluation came together at Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama, where the vehicle was repeatedly tested, refined, and rebuilt through countless iterations," Chiashi said.

"Despite the many challenges we encountered along the way, everyone involved remained united by a common passion to deliver an exceptional product to our customers."

He added that the development process reflected Lexus' approach of combining engineering and design, describing the new ES as a symbol of the next generation of the brand.

The new ES was unveiled at the revamped Lexus Center, which includes curated art spaces, an immersive art room, an archive museum, the Hanami Lounge, a sushi bar and a collection of Lexus vehicles.

The center reflects Lexus' approach to incorporating hospitality and cultural experiences into its retail spaces. The brand has introduced features such as spas, gyms, pools and sushi bars into some of its showroom environments since the 1990s.

Mazin Jameel, head of distributor operations at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said the company sees the new ES and the revamped center as part of the evolution of its relationship with Lexus in Saudi Arabia.

"For Lexus, delivering extraordinary experiences goes hand in hand with bold design and meticulous craftsmanship, embodying a vision of luxury that extends far beyond the vehicle," Jameel said.

"The new ES represents this evolution and, together with our revamped Lexus Center in Jeddah, marks a new dawn for Lexus in the market."

He said the center brings together automotive design, art, architecture, hospitality and culture while providing a space for the wider creative community.

The Lexus Center also includes what the company describes as the first gallery within a Lexus showroom in Saudi Arabia, featuring artworks from Japan alongside spaces dedicated to cultural and artistic activities.

The company said its engagement with cultural institutions and platforms forms part of its broader support for Saudi Arabia's creative sector and the wider art community.

The Hanami Lounge, which first opened in Riyadh, along with the archive museum and immersive art environment, connects Lexus' heritage with its vision for the future.

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Lexus began their relationship in 1989, when the Lexus brand was introduced to Saudi Arabia. More than three decades later, the new ES and revamped Lexus Center bring together the company's latest vehicle, hospitality concepts and cultural initiatives in Jeddah.