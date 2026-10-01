Reflecting the company’s ongoing dedication to excellence in occupational health and safety across its operations, Alfanar Projects has announced the milestone of 5+ Million Safe Man-Hours at the Saudi Entertainment Venture’s (SEVEN) Jazan Entertainment Complex project.

Following this achievement, SEVEN’s management awarded the Project Management team at Alfanar Projects a token of recognition, received by Engineer Khalid Al Solami, Executive Vice President, Alfanar Projects.

Alfanar Projects' customized health and safety policies comply with ISO 45001 and relevant national and international standards. To maximize their effectiveness, the company has dedicated substantial effort to on-site training, raising awareness, and implementing best practices in health and safety.

Commenting on the achievement, Engineer Khalid Al Solami said: “This milestone reflects Alfanar Projects’ commitment to operational excellence and reinforces the critical role of safety in delivering sustainable, high-performing projects.”

He added: “As we continue to strengthen our presence across strategic projects in the Kingdom and international markets, we remain focused on embedding safety at every stage of execution, enabling us to deliver with greater resilience, consistency, and confidence.”

SEVEN’s Jazan Entertainment Complex will contribute to the Kingdom’s Quality of Life objectives by expanding leisure and entertainment opportunities and creating a vibrant destination for the local community.

The project supports the development of diverse, accessible, and high-quality experiences, contributing to Jazan’s social and economic growth while enhancing the region’s appeal as a destination for residents and visitors.

Alfanar Projects, a leading company in the civil engineering construction sector, is dedicated to advancing the Kingdom’s infrastructure and industrial landscape in alignment with Vision 2030.