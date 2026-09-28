For treasury leaders looking to understand where payments and treasury are headed in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia offers one of the clearest views into the future.

The Kingdom is emerging as an influential testing ground for treasury transformation. Its evolving digital payments ecosystem is changing how businesses manage cash, payments and liquidity, while the expansion of Saudi companies internationally and increased multinational activity within the Kingdom are making connections between local and global treasury operations more important.

The lesson for business leaders is that modernization is not simply about adopting advanced technology. It is about designing a treasury model that can turn innovation into business value. That requires visibility, connected structures, reliable data and processes built to support both local requirements and international growth.

Digitization is raising the bar for treasury

Saudi Arabia’s shift toward more digitized financial processes is creating new expectations for businesses operating in the Kingdom.

ZATCA’s e-invoicing requirements, for example, are making electronic processes part of the local financial operating environment. For treasury teams, this is more than a compliance exercise. It is an opportunity to examine whether established account structures, payment processes and data flows are designed for a more connected financial ecosystem.

The organizations that respond effectively will not simply digitize existing processes. They will use the transition to improve visibility, reduce fragmentation and connect treasury more closely to business decision-making.

“The treasury function has really evolved from being operational and transaction-based to becoming more strategic. That’s a big lever for business growth, leveraging technology to drive efficiency and resiliency,” said Siddharth Sabherwal, product head for treasury solutions, Dubai, J.P. Morgan.

For businesses entering or expanding within Saudi Arabia, this strategic role begins with the fundamentals. Can the organization see cash clearly across entities? Do local payment and reporting processes connect with the wider treasury model? Is financial data sufficiently consistent to support faster decision-making and more advanced capabilities?

These questions are important because the benefits of innovation depend on the quality of the infrastructure beneath it. A new payment capability cannot, on its own, resolve fragmented data, disconnected accounts or limited visibility across an organization.

Local growth depends on global connectivity

Saudi Arabia’s investment and commercial activity are also increasing the importance of treasury connectivity.

Saudi businesses expanding internationally need to maintain visibility and control across multiple markets. Multinational organizations building operations in the Kingdom face the reverse challenge: integrating Saudi requirements into regional and global structures without creating an isolated operating model.

In both cases, treasury serves as the connection point between local execution and international ambition.

“Visibility and centralization are becoming more pressing needs for many corporates, whether they are local and expanding elsewhere, or international and building presence and manufacturing capabilities in the Middle East,” said Roula Jeha, trade and working capital head, CEEMEA, J.P. Morgan.

The business implications extend beyond payment speed. Treasury leaders need to know where funds are held, how liquidity is distributed and whether capital can be directed to the parts of the organization that need it. Fragmented processes can obscure that picture. Connected account and liquidity structures can support stronger control and more informed decision-making.

The region is also exploring next-generation financial infrastructure. Saudi National Bank, Qatar National Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank are already using tokenized deposits through Kinexys by J.P. Morgan for institutional settlement and programmable payments.

However, the biggest misconception about treasury innovation may be that success begins with the most advanced technology. In practice, the organizations best positioned to benefit are often those that have first centralized their data, standardized their processes and created visibility across operations.

“Many firms are not ready with their data, their processes and their centralization to adopt these technologies,” said Tristan Attenborough, head of global advisory for J.P. Morgan Payments in Abu Dhabi. “There’s some really useful, basic stuff that just requires you to have your data in order. It doesn’t require you to suddenly start doing tokenization and on-chain supply chain finance.”

That is an important distinction for businesses operating in Saudi Arabia. Preparedness is not a pause on innovation. It is what makes meaningful innovation possible.

Resilience must be designed in

Saudi Arabia’s financial transformation is taking place within a wider regional environment shaped by volatility, geopolitical pressures and increasingly complex business operations. Modernization must therefore improve not only efficiency, but also resilience.

For treasury leaders, resilience requires more than ensuring that technology remains operational during a disruption. Organizations also need visibility over cash, centralized controls, funding flexibility and processes that allow teams to respond when market or operating conditions change.

Attenborough argued that resilience should be embedded into everyday business thinking rather than addressed only after disruption occurs.

“Resilience gets so much more airtime after a crisis or conflict has actually happened, but it gets virtually no airtime beforehand,” he said. “We recommend that our clients make resilience a permanent state of mind. When it features every day in your business thinking, you can constantly be thinking about creative scenarios on how to execute.”

This mindset changes the role of treasury. Visibility and liquidity become more than measures of efficiency. They become tools that can help organizations protect operational continuity, preserve financial flexibility and pursue growth with greater confidence.

For companies establishing or expanding operations in Saudi Arabia, resilience should therefore be built into the treasury model from the beginning. The objective is not to choose between innovation and control, but to create structures capable of delivering both.

Looking ahead

Saudi Arabia’s transformation highlights an important reality: treasury modernization is not simply a technology story. It is a business-design challenge.

Companies need to connect local requirements with global structures, create visibility across increasingly complex operations and support innovation with strong data, processes and controls. Those foundations may ultimately determine which organizations are able to translate new payment capabilities into measurable business value.

The most consequential treasury innovations of the coming years may not arrive through one dramatic breakthrough. They are more likely to take shape through the decisions organizations make today about connectivity, centralization, visibility and resilience.

Saudi Arabia offers an early view of what that future could look like. For businesses operating in the Kingdom, the priority is to build treasury models that can support local requirements and growth today while remaining connected, resilient and scalable for tomorrow.

The developments taking shape in Saudi Arabia may also help define how the wider region’s financial ecosystem evolves. Dive deeper into these developments and the forces reshaping treasury and payments across the region in J.P. Morgan’s upcoming Middle East and Africa Payments Outlook Report.

For additional perspectives on navigating cross-border growth and entering new markets, visit J.P. Morgan’s Global Expansion hub.