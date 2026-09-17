NEW DELHI: Opener Abhishek Sharma hit a record T20 century off 30 balls to set up a crushing 127-run win for India in the third match against Afghanistan and sweep the series 3-0 on Thursday.

Left-handed Abhishek’s ton was the fastest in a T20 international between full Test-playing nations as he guided India to 221-7 at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Afghanistan, who were the official hosts for the series, checked the opposition surge after Abhishek departed for 108 off 34 balls and India lost their way from 142-1 in 10 overs.

But the Afghan batters once again disappointed and were bowled out for 94 in 14.1 overs.

Afghanistan had posted 156-8 and 159-8 while batting first in the first two matches.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel struck twice in his first over to send back Rahmanullah Gurbaz, for 15, and Sediqullah Atal, for one, and Afghanistan could never recover from the losses.

Seam bowler Nitish Kumar Reddy also took two wickets in one over to return figures of 3-25.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi wrapped up the Afghanistan innings with his third strike of the match.

Abhishek stood out with his third T20 century as he surpassed Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza’s ton off 33 balls against Gambia in 2024 and Finn Allen’s effort from the same number of deliveries in New Zealand’s T20 World Cup semifinal win over South Africa earlier this year in India.

The only two faster T20I hundreds came in matches betwen the lower-tiered associate members of the ICC.

Sahil Chauhan of Estonia holds the overall record of 27 balls after his century against Cyprus two years ago while Muhammad Fahad needed just 29 balls for his ton for Turkiye against Bulgaria in 2025.

- Swashbuckling -

Abhishek tore into the Afghanistan bowling attack after India were invited to bat first.

The swashbuckling opener hit a six to reach 99. He completed the hundred with a single and sat in meditation pose to celebrate.

He finally fell for 108 off 34 balls to leg-spinner Rashid Khan. The 26-year-old’s knock was laced with nine fours and 11 sixes.

His opening stand of 142 with Sanju Samson, who hit 50, put India on course for a big total but the Afghan bowlers hit back with regular wickets.

Tilak Varma was run out for two by Rashid and Samson departed after his second successive half-century as he fell to pace bowler Azmatullah Omarzai.

Omarzai struck another blow helped by a stunning catch by Rashid in the deep to send back Shivam Dube for 14.

India raised their 100 in six overs but managed just 79 from the last 60 balls.

India now head to Japan for the Asian Games starting September 19 at Nagoya-Aichi.

Afghanistan will send a largely different team to the Asian Games under Darwish Rasooli.